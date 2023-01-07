Big Daddy Lawler wants to take me coon-hunting!
Having never heard the phrase, “coon-hunting” before, I had to think before quickly assuming it was “Raccoon-hunting!”
“The dog chases the coon up the tree, and then you shoot’im. They make for good eatin’,” Big Daddy Lawler said in an October 2018 interview with the Selma Sun.
I have to admit, “Coon” cuisine is not high on my culinary list, but I’ll try anything.
Big Daddy Lawler felt a connection with the land at a young age. He began huntin’ and fishin’, and yes, coon shootin’ early in his life and never stopped. His is best known for his radio show, Gettin’ Outdoors with Big Daddy Lawler, that used to be heard in Central and West Alabama on WALX 100.9 FM in Selma and Prattville, KiX 96.3 Country in Alexander City and Lake Martin, WJDB 95.5 in Thomasville, and ESPN 104.9 FM in Livingston and Demopolis. The show is now heard across the nation on Facebook Live.
“I loved being out there on the land, roaming and hanging out. It really is a privilege,” Lawler said. “We should promote our incredible land available for hunting and fishing. Economic development should take advantage of our wonderful natural resources.”
I asked Big Daddy Lawler about his name, and he told me this tale, “Back when I was 19 or 20, we were throwing rocks at bottles at a big garbage dump nearby. I couldn’t even hit one. Then this kid came over and said, ‘Move over Big Daddy, I’ll show you how to hit’em.’ And the name stuck,” Big Daddy said.
Big Daddy spoke to callers on his radio show about huntin’ and fishin’, and things like noodlin’ and juggin’.
“I’ve been into the outdoors since little. I just love it. I guess you can say I pound the podium and tote the flag to take advantage of our unbelievable outdoor life,” Big Daddy said.
Big Daddy highlights fishing tournaments, as well as the best way to eat a crappie.
“Best way is to fry’em, but you can also blacken’ ‘em; I love blackened crappie,” Big Daddy said.
Next time you’re in the mood for some ‘coon meat, chat with Big Daddy Lawler. He may know of the best spots to get some fat ones!
This story originally ran in the Selma Sun in October 2018. For more information, check Gettin’ Outdoors with BDL on Facebook.
