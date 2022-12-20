Art Jam at the Walton Theatre on Friday features Mike Cooley of the Drive By Truckers and Selma native Ben Brooks, as an opening act.
The event, hosted by the Blackbelt Benefit Group, starts with a sponsors-only dinner from Tally Ho Street Kitchen that has early access to local and regional artists’ work displayed in the Performing Arts Center. General admission tickets are $35 and the doors open at 7 p.m. VIP tickets are only available with sponsorships and will include dinner and drinks prior to the show and front-tier seating. VIP drinks dinner will be served starting at 5 p.m.
“What an honor and a privilege it is to share the stage with someone I’ve looked up to for so long,” Ben Brooks said in a statement.
Blackbelt Benefit Group began in 2009 when a group of friends held a Riboff to benefit the victims of a recent tornado. Since then, efforts focused on the place Blackbelt Benefit Group is proud to call home.
“Blackbelt Benefit Group is such a great organization and does so many positive things for the City of Selma, I’m just proud to be a part of one of their events," Brooks said.
Brooks grew up in Selma and played in various bands since a young age. The most significant of these was The Big Nekkid, formed with his fellow Morgan Academy classmates, Roger Jones, Will Sommerville and Morgan Duncan. After playing throughout the Southeast and releasing an album, the band disbanded. Brooks moved to Nashville, where he has established himself as an independent singer/songwriter and released an album called Jean on Jean. Brooks will perform material from this album and a variety of new singles, one titled “Long Hard Winter” that he will release Feb. 17.
