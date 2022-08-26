Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium has partnered with rapper Megan Thee Stallion's nonprofit for their inaugural Joy is Our Journey Dream Tour that will be making a stop in Camden and Selma.
Southern Black Girls, which was founded by Selma native LaTosha Brown, is partnering with the musician's Pete and Thomas Foundation that will be along for the ride to provide workshops and other activities during the tour. Megan Thee Stallion will not be in attendance.
The Selma event will be held on Sept. 9 at Selma High School from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Camden stop will be on Sept. 10 at the Bessie Munden Recreational Park on 194 Bessie Munden Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The month-long caravan kicked off in Atlanta on Aug. 20 and will continue through Elaine, AR (8/27); Little Rock, AR (8/28); Wilcox County, AL (9/10); Livingston, AL (9/10); Jackson, MS (9/11); Houston, TX (9/13); and will culminate in Birmingham at the 2022 Black Girls Dream Conference on Sept. 16 through 17.
Grammy award-winning musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion founded The Pete and Thomas Foundation in February 2022 to uplift and assist women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world.
“I’m really excited to have The Pete and Thomas Foundation partner with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium on this special initiative,” Megan said in a news release. “We both share the same goals – to empower our young Black women, give them the resources to succeed and help them pursue their personal and professional dreams.”
“We are super excited to partner with The Pete and Thomas Foundation,” added LaTosha Brown, founder of Southern Black Girls and co-founder of Black Voters Matter. “Megan is the ultimate Southern Black Girl. She is an entertainer, an artist, and a creative, who masterfully balances being a hot girl, a college girl and a businesswoman, and she certainly embodies the unapologetic spirit of our organization. Our partnership with The Pete and Thomas Foundation adds fuel to the mission of the Joy is our Journey tour, which is to connect with Black girls and young women throughout the south and create safe spaces to celebrate unlimited, unabashed Black girl joy. There is so much in store, and we look forward to all the great work we will do together. This just the beginning.”
The Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour is free, open to the public and specifically designed for Black girls, young women and gender-expansive youth, between the ages of 12-24, as a safe space to connect and exhale. Considered a mini-festival like experience, each tour stop will host an exciting Dream Village event that will feature interactive workshops and programming centered around mental health and wellness, beauty, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, S.T.E.M. and dream-building. In partnership with local community organizations, each event will be held outdoors and will also feature music, food trucks, game stations, swag bags, giveaways and more.
