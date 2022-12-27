Montgomery native Octavia Spencer has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
According to Alabama News Network, Spencer's start was dedicated at 6623 Hollywood Blvd. in front of Ballet Hollywood.
Spencer has many acting credits, beginning in 1996 with "A Time to Kill" and in more recent years "The Shape of Water," "Hidden Figures," and "The Help," for which she won an Academy Award.
She attended Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery, graduating in 1988. Afterwards she attended Auburn University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.