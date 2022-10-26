The next Photographic Nights of Selma hosted by ArtsRevive event will take place Nov. 18-20.
Founded by Stephane Kossmann and JoAnne Bland, the event is part of a series with sister festivals in France and Morocco. It takes place by the Alabama River next to Edmund Pettus Bridge.
John Simmons will be the guest of honor for the upcoming festival. He is an award-winning cinematographer, photographer, painter, collage artist and professor.
“We’re thrilled to have teams both in France and Alabama who work tirelessly throughout the year to put on this event and the sister festivals in Pierrevert, France and Essaouira, Morocco.
"It is always a joy to witness the inspiration given to the team as new talents are discovered and as people come together in harmony, with photography as the great connector,” said Kossmann, who is the festival's president.
