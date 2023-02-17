A reception for Montgomery artist Winfred Hawkins at ArtsRevive will be held Friday night at 5&Dime on Broad Street.
It was originally scheduled for Thursday night but was moved due to weather.
Hawkins helped students from Selma High School to design and paint murals in the city. He also created the logo for Photographic Nights of Selma.
The reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at 5&Dime.
