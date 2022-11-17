Selma is among those to be chosen for the Levitt AMP grants to allow for a series of free outdoor concerts.
Each community chosen receives a $90,000 matching grant. The Riverfront Amphitheater will be the site of Selma's music festivities.
See here for a list of other communities that are part of the grants.
