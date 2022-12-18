St. James Hotel was highlighted as one of the 10 oldest hotels in the country in a story on msn.com.
The story features the country's oldest hotels saying they have the "most fascinating historical tales, which travelers can learn in its historic cities & towns, archaeological sites, and some museums."
Read about the St. James here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.