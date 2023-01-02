What's Happening in the Black Belt

There are so many wonderful and informative events around the Black Belt for the community and tourists. Here's a list!
Jan. 11 and 19
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will host a series of five industrial hemp meetings. The Jan. 19 meeting will be held at the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries Auditorium on 1445 Federal Dr. in Montgomery. More meeting information here.
Jan. 19
Selma City Council work session takes place at 12:30 p.m. at City Hall on 222 Broad St.
Jan. 20–22
Morgan Academy Annual Deer Hunt. Cost $1,000 per hunter. For more information contact Rayne Osborn 205-566-1300. More information here.
Jan. 20
Community Health Fair at Water Avenue Baptist Church on 3100 Water Ave. Sponsored by Water Avenue Baptist Church and American Legion Post 324.
Jan. 24
Selma City Council meeting: Meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 222 Broad St. More information here.
Feb. 4
Road to Freedom Wagon Tour at 10 a.m. at Old Cahawba Archaeological Park on 9518 Cahaba Road in Orrville. Price: $10. For more information call 334-872-8058. More information here.
Feb. 18
Sturdivant Hall Mardi Gras Party at Sturdivant Hall. More information to follow.
March 2-5
2023 Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee. Visit www.selmajubilee.com for more information.
March 18
Bird Walk for Beginners & History Buffs at 8 a.m. at Old Cahawba Archaeological Park on 9518 Cahaba Road in Orrville. Price: $8. For more information call 334-872-8058 or click here.
SAVE THE DATE: Sturdivant Hall Mardi Gras Party. More information to follow.
March 25
The annual Wilcox Historical Society Tour of Homes will be in Pine Apple from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tour includes 10 houses, two churches, a VIP welcome reception with guest speaker and more. More information here.
