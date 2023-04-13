Form of Advertisement of Completion Legal Notice
In accordance with Chapter1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Stewart Construction Company, Inc. contractor has completed the contract for (Construction, Reconstruction, Alteration, Equipment, or Improvement) of Renovations (Re-Roof) to the Dallas County Administration Building and Chamber of Commerce at Selma for the Dallas County Commission owner and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The Architectural Office of William J. Peek, 908 S. Hull Street, Montgomery, Al 36104.
Steward Construction Company, Inc.
3007 Citizens Parkway, Selma, Al 36701
Selma Sun
March 23, March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2023
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Alterations to Dallas
County Career Technology, #22-213 for Dallas County Schools and have made request for final settlement
of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates, Inc., 631 S Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.
Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering, Inc. 1105 Singleton Drive
Selma, AL 36703
Selma Sun
March 23, March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2023
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
Hemphill Construction Company, Inc., 1858 Highway 49 South, Florence, MS 39073 has completed its work on the Replacement of Weaver Street Sanitary Sewer Pump Station for the Waterworks and Sewer Board of the City of Selma. Any person having a claim should notify HSA Engineers, Inc., 1 Satterfield Street, Selma, Alabama 36701 in writing or call at (334) 875-1960.
Selma Sun
March 23, March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF SHIRLEY F. LITTLE, DECEASED
Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of said Decedent were granted to Haley Renee Barton the 16th day of March, 2023, by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Haley Renee Barton
Personal Representative
D. Graham Mosley
Attorney for Personal Representative
430 Mabry Street
Selma, AL 36701
Selma Sun
March 30, April 6 and April 13, 2023
LEGAL NOTICE
State of Alabama:
Probate Court
County of Dallas:
Notice to the Creditors of the Estate of John T. Mobley, Deceased.
Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 15th day of Sept, 2022, by the Honorable Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claimsagainst said estate are hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Walter Alex Campbell, Personal Representative
FRED M. McCORMICK, III
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 895
Selma, AL 36702-0895
(334) 875-7605
Attorney for
Personal Representative
Selma Sun
April 6, 13 and 20, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by the Awarding Authority: Selma City Board of Education, 2194 Broad Street, Selma, Alabama 36701, until 2:00 p.m. local time, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 for:
TOILET ROOM RENOVATIONS FOR MEADOWVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, R.B. HUDSON STEAM ACADEMY, EDGEWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, PAYNE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND KINGSTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Architect Job No. 22-94
Proposals that are received via mail and not presented at the bid opening are to be considered non-responsive. It is the responsibility of the bidder to assure that bids are presented at the time of the bid if they choose to mail the bid. Contractors must notify the Architect if a bid is to be received by mail.
A cashier's check or bid bond payable to Selma City Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the proposal, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder's proposal for each project. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance as required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract
Drawings and specifications for the project may be examined at the Office of Lathan Associates Architects, P.C., 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200, Hoover, AL 35244, and at the Digital Plan Room at Alabama Graphics algraphicsplanroom.com). Password is lathan.
General Contractor Bidders may obtain digital copies of drawings and specifications from the Architect for each project upon receipt of Application for Bid. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. Hard copy sets of drawings/ specifications will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from the document printer: Alabama Graphics. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder's qualifications by the Owner or Architect.
Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. Lathan Associates Architects, P.C. makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.
Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.
All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor's License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered, or it will not be considered by the Architect or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner's judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.
Selma City Board of Education
Lathan Associates Architects, P.C.
Awarding Authority
205-988-9112
Selma Sun
April 6, 13 and 20, 2023
DALLAS COUNTY COMMISSION
INVITATION TO BID
BID SPECIFICATIONS & INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received by the Dallas County Commission at the Dallas County Courthouse Annex, located at 102 Church Street, Room 104, Selma, Alabama 36701 or by U.S. Mail to P.O. Box 987, Selma, Alabama 36702 until 11:00 A.M., CST, Friday April 28, 2023 and at this time publicly opened for the following:
Permanent 14 KW stationary generator and enclosure
Bids shall be delivered to the County Commission Office at the address above and be submitted on the form provided for submitting their bids. Bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked “Permanent 14 KW stationary generator and enclosure,” be addressed to the Dallas County Commission, Attn: Barbara Harrell, County Administrator and include the name and address of the bidder on the outside of the envelope. All bidders must use the attached form. Late bids will not be opened.
IF THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE BID IS EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN $10,000 A BID BOND OR CERTIFIED CHECK IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE AMOUNT BID SHALL BE FURNISHED TO THE DALLAS COUNTY COMMISSION ALONG WITH YOUR BID SUBMITTAL
SCOPE OF WORK:
The bid work includes Installing a 14 KW generator and enclosure that has a 250 mph wind rating, that will provide uninterrupted power supply during outages. The generator will be a permanent stationary generator that will be installed adjacent to the power pole on the right side of the existing storm shelter.
14 KW generator (propane)
Generator enclosure (250mph wind rating)
generator set up
concrete pad 78" x 56" x 4" (approximate)
transfer switch and all wiring
Running load approximately 7KW
Starting load approximately 15KW
240/120 Generator voltage
single phase generator to match utilities
Automatic control
Location: 2534 Brown Street Selma, AL. 36701
Annual yearly service.
19 years useful life of the generator.
PERSONNEL, EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES:
- The CONTRACTOR will employ all personnel.
- There will not be any subcontracting at any time, unless written approval is given by the COUNTY
- CONTRACTOR will furnish competent and skilled persons to assure quality and performance during installation
GENERAL INFORMATION:
- Successful bidder must be bonded and licensed.
- The successful bidder shall provide all equipment necessary to fulfill the terms
of the scope of work
- The successful bidder shall have all required permits and licenses.
- The successful bidder shall provide all labor, supplies, material, equipment and supervision necessary to install generator and enclosure
E-VERIFY COMPLIANCE:
Verification of enrollment in the E-Verify program will be required prior to any award to a vendor who employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama. Failure to provide documentation within ten (10) calendar days of notification can result in the rejection of your bid. To enroll in the E-Verify program visit www.dhs.gov/e-verify.
LIABILITY INSURANCE:
CONTRACTOR will have a minimum of $2,000,000 liability coverage with $50,000 for each occurrence and must be in effect for the contract period. Insurance certificate, showing the COUNTY as the certificate holder, will be provided upon execution of the contract. CONTRACTOR is responsible for all losses/damages caused by and to its employees.
QUALIFICATIONS OF CONTRACTOR:
In evaluating each contractor, consideration will be given to the following criteria. Deficiency in any of the below listed areas may be adequate reason for bid rejection:
Each bidder submitting a bid on the equipment and services to be provided is required to submit with their bid the following documents, or bid may not be considered,
- Evidence of their experience, qualifications, financial responsibility and ability to carry
out the required scope of work, and satisfactory experience of at least one (1) year with
projects of comparable size and complexity.
- Insurance liability certificate and references with bid
- Worker's compensation certificate when employing five (5) or more employees
BID FORM
TO: DALLAS COUNTY COMMISSION
102 CHURCH STREET
P. O. BOX 987
SELMA, ALABAMA 36702
BID FOR:
Permanent 14 KW Stationary Generator and Enclosure
In response to your INVITATION TO BID, the undersigned hereby proposes to provide installing a permanent 14KW stationary generator in strict compliance with the BID SPECIFICATIONS AND INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS:
Company Name ______ _________________________________
(NAME AND TITLE OF AUTHORIZED OFFICIAL)
____________________________
(DATE SIGNED)
BUSINESS ADDRESS
BUSINESS TELEPHONE BUSINESS FAX
TOTAL BID PRICE: ______________________________________________________
The _____________ does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, National origin, religion, sex, age or disability in employment of the provision of services.
SIGNATURE OF AUTHORIZED OFFICIAL
Selma Sun
April 13 and April 20, 2023
