In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Advanced Heating & Air, LLC., Contractor, has completed the contract for Selma City Schools Package A at Selma, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the County of Dallas, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify
Lathan Associates Architects, P.C. 300 Chase Park S, Unit 200 Hoover, AL 35244
Advanced Heating & Air, LLC
Contractor
554 Hoggle Road Selma, Alabama 36701
Business Address
Selma Sun
August 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2022
FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Steward Construction Company, Inc. (Contractor)
Contractor has completed the Contract for (Construction, Reconstruction, Alteration, Equipment, or Improvement) of Renovation of Administration Office and Site Offices with Cares Act Funding at Selma for the Selma Housing Authority, Owner{s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The Architectural Office of William J. Peek, 908 S. Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.
Steward Construction Company, Inc.
3007 Citizens Parkway, Selma, AL 36701
Contractor
Selma Sun
August 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2022
Legal Notice
State of Alabama:
Probate Court
County of Dallas:
Notice to Creditors of the Estate of Reuben P. Pickens, Jr., Deceased.
Letters Testimony upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of July 2022, by the Honorable Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County , Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Sherri Lane Pickens Smith
Personal Representative
Fred McCormick, III Attorney at Law P.O. Box 895 Selma, Al 36702-0895 (334) 875-7605
Attorney for Personal Representative
Selma Sun August 11, 18 and 25, 2022
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF JIMMY RICHARDSON, DECEASED
NOTICE
TO: Annie Hatcher 956 East 186th Street Cleveland, OH 44122 Samuel Richardson 1790 Armory Drive #E7 Utica, NY 13501 Lakeisha Crittenden 311 McDonald Avenue Selma, AL 36701 Dorothy Jones 954 Belle rive Drive Selma, AL 36701 Catherine England 1532 County Road165 Orrville, AL 36767 Jimmie Richardson 571 Greenpath Road Godwin, NC 28344 Janice Richardson 554 3rd Avenue Troy, NY 12182
Brenda McFadden 2604 Taylor Road Cayce, SC 29033
Ann Richardson c/o Danny Crenshaw 1425 JL Chesnut Blvd Selma, AL 36703
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Marie Lawson, Petitioner, has filed in the said Probate Court a Petition For Final Settlement on the Estate ofJimmy Richardson, deceased.
TAKE NOTICE FURTHER that the said Probate Court has appointed 1:00 P.M. on the 28th day of September, 2022, for hearing said petition, at which time you may appear and oppose such petition if you think proper to do so.
GIVEN UNDER MY HAND on this the 8th day of August 2022.
Jimmy L. Nunn
Dallas County Probate Judge
Jennifer Cornwell
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 242861
MONTGOMERY, AL 36124 ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Selma Sun
August 11, 18, 25 and Sept. 1, 2022
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kelvin J. Jackson, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., on August 4, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1325 Page 440; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on September 21, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 22, of Block 14, according to the map of the West End Land Company Addition to Selma, which is recorded in Map Book One, on Page 93, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the East side of Young Street 300 feet North of the Northeast intersection of Young Street and Parkman Avenue; thence northwardly along the East margin of Young Street, 50 feet; thence at right angles eastwardly and parallel with Parkman Avenue 101 feet and 5 inches to an alley; thence southwardly along said alley and parallel with Young Street, 50 feet; thence at right angles westwardly and parallel with Parkman Avenue 101 feet and 5 inches to the East margin of Young Street, the Point of Beginning; said property being known as No. 418 Young Street, in Selma, Dallas County, Alabama; subject to any existing sanitary sewer easements of the City of Selma under the provisions of a certain sewer agreement executed by the West End Land Company to the City of Selma, dated November 17, 1921. . Property street address for informational purposes: 418 Young St , Selma, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com
Selma Sun
August 25, Sept. 1 and 8, 2022
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering, Inc., Contractor, has completed the contract for Bathroom Renovation and Remodeling – Masonry Shop for George C. Wallace Community College Selma, Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Goodwyn Mills and Cawood, 2660 EastChase Lane, Suite 200, Montgomery, AL 36117.
Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering, Inc.
1105 Singleton Drive
Selma, AL 36701
Selma Sun
August 18, 25, Sept. 1 and 8, 2022
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF Charles Thomas Mills Jr., Deceased. Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to Myrtice Howell Mills, the undersigned on the 9th day of August, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Charles H. Sims III
Attorney At Law
P.O. Box 1432
Selma, AL 36702
Selma Sun
August 18, 25, Sept. 1, 2022
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The Dallas County Commission will hold a public hearing on September 12, 2022 at the Dallas County Commission Chambers, at 102 Church Street, Selma, AL 36702 to discuss the adoption of a Wrecker Rotation Policy to be implemented by the Dallas County E-911 Board for dispatching wreckers as requested by the Sheriff of Dallas County and the officers of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department with the goal of equitably rotating calls to licensed wrecker service companies and providers who meet the standards and requirements set out in the proposed wrecker rotation policy.
The County is interested in obtaining all the citizens’ input on the proposed policy. For more information, or if you require special accommodations at the hearing , contact Barbara Harrell, County Administrator at (334) 874-2560.
Jimmy L. Nunn
Chairman, Dallas County Commission
Selma Sun
August 25, Sept. 1 and 8, 2022
