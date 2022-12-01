NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF Alabama
COUNTY OF DALLAS
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ollie Mcconnell Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., its successors and assigns dated April 8, 2005; said mortgage being recorded on May 6, 2005, in Book 1316, Page 364 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust, Series INABS 2005-B, Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series INABS 2005-B by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1540, Page 282 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
The undersigned, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust, Series INABS 2005-B, Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series INABS 2005-B, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Dallas County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of December, 2022 the following property, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
LOT 7 OF BLOCK 2 OF THE CLARK SCHOOL URBAN RENEWAL AREA, PROJECT NUMBER ALABAMA R-100, PLAT NUMBER 2A, ACCORDING TO A MAP OF SAID SUBDIVISION, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 32, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA.
Said property is commonly known as 608 Lawrence Street, Selma, AL 36703.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED TRUST, SERIES INABS 2005-B, HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES INABS 2005-B
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(800) 275-7171
File No. 22-02816AL
Selma Sun
Nov. 17, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 2022
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 28, 1998 executed by Jerry W. Longcrier, Jr., a single man, in favor of Green Tree Financial Corp. - Alabama, said Mortgage being recorded May 29, 1998, in Book 1154, Page 555, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1998-6 by instrument recorded in , in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1998-6, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Dallas County, Alabama on 12/14/2022, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
The Following Described Real Estate Situated in Dallas County, Alabama, To-Wit:
Commence at an iron pipe corner at the southeast corner of Tract 2, as shown by Map of Voltz Estate recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Deed Book 970 on Page 230; thence run North 23 degrees 00 minutes East along west margin of Alabama State Highway No. 22 for 258.76 feet to a point; thence run North 55 degrees 03 minutes 18 seconds West for 240.17 feet to an iron pipe corner at the point of beginning of the lot herein conveyed.
Thence from said point of beginning run North 20 degrees 56 minutes 12 seconds West for 230.06 feet to an iron pipe corner; thence run South 69 degrees 03 minutes 48 seconds West for 189.34 feet to an iron pipe corner; thence run South 20 degrees 56 minutes 12 seconds East for 230.06 feet to an iron pipe corner; thence run North 69 degrees 03 minutes 48 seconds East for 189.34 feet to the point of beginning: The above described lot containing 1.00 acre, lying in the S 1/2 of NW 1/4 of Section 32, T 18 N, R 11 E, Dallas County, Alabama.
There is also GIVEN and GRANTED that certain twenty foot perpetual easement appurtenant set out in that certain deed dated November 5, 1992, and recorded in the Dallas County Probate Office in Volume 1081, at Page 989, and also any other easements of record.
A map or plat of subject property prepared by J. C. Crisman, Jr., Alabama Registered Land Surveyor No. 9975. dated May 12, 1998, is recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1154, at Page 554.
Together with a security interest in that certain 1998 58x24 Redman mobile home, Serial Number 11433300A and B
For informational purposes only, the property address is: 6741 Hwy 22, Selma, AL 36701. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1998-6
Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.
Attorney for Mortgagee
Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.
One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N
Birmingham, Alabama 35243
(205) 298-1800
30-FC-22-01336
Selma Sun
Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, 2022
BID ADVERTISEMENT
Dallas County Commission
Project Number: CDBG CV-NC-20-017
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Dallas County Commission, will receive bids in the Commission’s Courtroom located at 102 Church Street, Selma, AL 36701 on December 9, 2022 10:00 A.M., for the Purchase of Approximately 5 ICU Ventilator (Respiratory Ventilator) to be provided to Vaughn Regional Medical Center for the Dallas County Commission. Bids received after the deadline will not be considered.
The full Invitation to bid documents will be posted on the Dallas County Commission’s website or a copy may be obtained by e-mailing: county.admin@dallacountyal-org.
The Dallas County Commission reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.
Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246. The Dallas County Commission is an equal opportunity employer and encourages the participation of women and minority-owned business and Section 3 qualified contractors in all project procurements.
No bidder may withdraw its bid within thirty (30) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Jimmy Nunn, Chairman, Dallas County Commission
Selma Sun
Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, 2022
DALLAS COUNTY COMMISSION
INVITATION TO BID
BID SPECIFICATIONS & INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received by the Dallas County Commission at the Dallas County Courthouse Annex, located at 102 Church Street, Room 104, Selma, Alabama 36701 or by U.S. Mail to P.O. Box 987, Selma, Alabama 36702 until 11:00 A.M., CST, Monday December 12, 2022 and at this time publicly opened for the following:
MOBILE COMMAND TRAILER
Bids shall be delivered to the County Commission Office at the address above and be submitted on the form provided for submitting their bids. Bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked “MOBLE COMMAND TRAILER”, be addressed to the Dallas County Commission, Attn: Barbara Harrell, County Administrator and include the name and address of the bidder on the outside of the envelope. All bidders must use the attached form. Late bids will not be opened.
SCOPE: It is the intent of these specifications to describe one (1) 8.5'x24' trailer, new and unused, and of manufacture’s latest design.
GENERAL: The unit bid will be delivered complete with all equipment, tools, accessories, and controls regularly supplied by the manufacturer as standard equipment on the unit bid, whether specifically mentioned or not, except for those items otherwise specified herein. All items listed as standard equipment on the manufacturer’s latest published specification sheets are assumed to be included in the bidder’s proposal.
Bidder will state delivery date on the proposal form and must be prepared to guarantee delivery on or before that date.
IF THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE BID IS EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN $10,000 A BID BOND OR CERTIFIED CHECK IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE AMOUNT BID SHALL BE FURNISHED TO THE DALLAS COUNTY COMMISSION ALONG WITH YOUR BID SUBMITTAL
The Dallas County Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
SPECIFICATIONS:
ENCLOSED TRAILER, 8.5'x24' minimum 9,800 LBS, WHITE METAL EXTERIOR.
Minimum 102" Wide Body Design
Ramp Door with Spring Assist
No-Show Beavertail
Minimum 48" Side Door with Flush lock & Steel Step
(4) LED Dome Lights w/ 3 Way 12v Switches
Door Latches
Safety-Spring Chains on Side Door
Door Hold-Backs on All Doors
Torsion Wide-Track Axle
All-Wheel Electric Brakes with Breakaway
Minimum 12-Volt Breakaway Switch with Battery
E-Z Lube Hubs with Grease Caps
Aluminum Wheels with Center Caps
Radial Tires
1-Piece Aluminum Roof
Aluminum Top Rails
Insulated White Vinyl Ceiling
Steel Sealed Sidewalls
Minimum (2) Non-Powered Roof Vents
Sand pad for Tongue Jack
Plywood Wall Liner
Plywood Floor
Exterior Fenders
Minimum 24" Aluminum Tread Plate Stone guard
Front Corner Posts
Cast Aluminum Front & Rear Corners
Clear Lens LED Clearance Lights
Clear Lens LED Tail Lights
Molded License Plate Holder w/ Built-In Light
Screwless Exterior Metal
Aluminum Wrap on rear
Urethane Coating on Tongue and Rear Member
Undercoated Frame
Safety Chains
Full-Color Decals
ELECTRIC TONGUE JACK WITH minimum 12 VOLT LIGHT AND BATTERY
Minimum 60" EXTENDED TRIPLE TUBE TONGUE
I-BEAM
Minimum 8.5' WIDE WEDGE FRONT
Minimum 32" ENTRANCE DOOR WITH CAMBAR LOCK, WEDGE
GENERATOR READY PACKAGE
SPARE TIRE MOUNT
INTERIOR WEDGE
SPARE TIRE
WHITE ALUMINUM COUNTER TOP FOR PERSONEL WORK STATIONS
OVERHEAD CABINETS
HORIZONTAL RADIUS WINDOW WITH SLIDER AND SCREEN,
ALUMINUM TREAD PLATE INSERT TO COVER RAMP HINGE GAP
Minimum 24" EXTENDED WOOD TRANSITION FLAP WITH 3" DOCK BUMPERS
RUBBER TREAD PLATE FLOORING
VINYL WALL LINER
BEAD BOARD WALL INSULATION
Minimum 7,000 WATT GENERATOR
FLUORESCENT LIGHTS
WALL SWITCH
Minimum (2) 500 WATT RECESSED QUARTZ SCENE LIGHTS
Minimum (2) 110 VOLT INTERIOR WALL RECEPTS
Minimum 110 VOLT EXTERIOR WALL RECEPTS
Minimum 30 AMP BREAKER PANEL WITH LIFE LINE
Minimum 50 AMP SERVICE UPGRADE
AUTOMATIC TRANSFER SWITCH FOR GENERATOR
Minimum 18 GALLON FUEL CELL
REMOTE START FOR GENERATOR
Minimum 110 VOLT INTERIOR WALL RECEPTS FOR INDIVIDUAL WORK STATIONS
Minimum 15,000 BTU ROOF MOUNT AIR CONDITIONER WITH HEAT STRIP
Minimum 4' BASE BOARD HEATER
Minimum 12 VOLT 55 WATT REAR LOADING LIGHTS
Minimum 22' CURBSIDE AWNING
DELUXE SCISSOR JACKS WITH HAND CRANK minimum (5,000 LBS CAP)
BOGIE WHEELS, REAR CORNERS, minimum 2-1/2" DIAMETER STEEL
BATHROOM PACKAGE WITH TOILET AND SINK
INTERIOR LIGHTS
SCENE LIGHTS
WHEEL CHOCK
LUG WRENCH
Rear Ramp Hinges, Freight, Trailer Graphics and LOGO
GENERAL INFORMATION:
- The successful bidder shall have all required permits and licenses.
E-VERIFY COMPLIANCE:
Verification of enrollment in the E-Verify program will be required prior to any award to a vendor who employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama. Failure to provide documentation within ten (10) calendar days of notification can result in the rejection of your bid. To enroll in the E-Verify program visit www.dhs.gov/e-verify.
Each bidder submitting a bid on the services to be provided is required to submit with their bid the following documents, or bid may not be considered,
- Evidence of their experience, qualifications, financial responsibility and ability to carry
out the required scope of work, and satisfactory experience of at least one (1) year with
projects of comparable size and complexity.
- Insurance liability certificate and references with bid
- Worker's compensation certificate when employing five (5) or more employees
The item specified within this specification shall be delivered to the Dallas County Emergency Management in Selma, Alabama.
BID FORM
TO: DALLAS COUNTY COMMISSION
102 CHURCH STREET
P. O. BOX 987
SELMA, ALABAMA 36702
BID FOR:
MOBILE COMMAND TRAILER
In response to your INVITATION TO BID, the undersigned hereby proposes to provide, one (1) new and unused 8.5'x24' trailer as per detailed specifications attached in strict compliance with the BID SPECIFICATIONS AND INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS:
(COMPANY NAME )
________________________________________________________
(NAME AND TITLE OF AUTHORIZED OFFICIAL)
BUSINESS ADDRESS
BUSINESS TELEPHONE BUSINESS FAX
TOTAL BID PRICE:
The Dallas County Commission does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, National origin, religion, sex, age or disability in employment of the provision of services.
SIGNATURE OF AUTHORIZED OFFICIAL (Date Signed)
Selma Sun
Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, 2022
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ona Carter Wilson, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on February 23, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1518 and Page 774; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on February 1, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel One: Lot 10 of the East half of Block 5, according to the map which is recorded in Map Book 1 on Page 106 in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, which is particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point on the South margin of First Avenue 49 feet and one inch Eastwardly, from the intersection of the South margin of First Avenue with the East margin of Mabry Street, and from said beginning point run Eastwardly along the South margin of First Avenue the distance of 49 feet and one inch, thence Southwardly and parallel with Mabry Street 108 feet and 6 inches, thence Westwardly and parallel with First Avenue 49 feet and one inch, thence Northwardly and parallel with Mabry Street 108 feet and 6 inches to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 716 1st Avenue , Selma, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com
Selma Sun
Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, 2022
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Erskine C. Minor and Lois Minor husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Flagship Financial Group, LLC., on August 22, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1510, Page 83; the undersigned Click n' Close, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on January 10, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel 3 of Block "A" according to a map of Marshall Place, Plat Number 1, recorded in Map Book 4, Page 140, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama. Also, 0.079 acres lying in the West 1/2 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 10 East, Dallas County, Alabama, said 0.079 acres being more particularly described as follows: Begin at an old iron pin on the Southeast corner of Lot 3 of Block A of Marshall Place, Plat 1 as shown by map thereof recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Map Book 4, at Page 140, run thence South 1 degrees 30 minutes West for a distance of 38.73 feet to an iron pin, thence run South 60 degrees 35 minutes West for a distance of 61 feet to an iron pin, thence run North 13 degrees 18 minutes West for a distance of 68.5 feet to an iron pin on the Southwest corner of said Lot 3, Block A, Marshall Place, Plat 1, thence run North 90 degrees 00 minute East along the South line of said Lot 3 of Block A of Marshall Place, Plat 1 for a distance of 70.9 feet to the Point of Beginning, said described tract lying South of , adjacent and adjoining said Lot 3, Block A, Marshall Place,Plat 1, and being partly in the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4, and partly in the Southwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 10 East, Dallas County, Alabama, and containing 0.079 acres, more or less. . Property street address for informational purposes: 5 E Chambliss Dr , Selma, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Click n' Close, Inc., ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com
Selma Sun
Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, 2022
