MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ona Carter Wilson, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on February 23, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1518 and Page 774; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on February 1, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel One: Lot 10 of the East half of Block 5, according to the map which is recorded in Map Book 1 on Page 106 in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, which is particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point on the South margin of First Avenue 49 feet and one inch Eastwardly, from the intersection of the South margin of First Avenue with the East margin of Mabry Street, and from said beginning point run Eastwardly along the South margin of First Avenue the distance of 49 feet and one inch, thence Southwardly and parallel with Mabry Street 108 feet and 6 inches, thence Westwardly and parallel with First Avenue 49 feet and one inch, thence Northwardly and parallel with Mabry Street 108 feet and 6 inches to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 716 1st Avenue , Selma, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Erskine C. Minor and Lois Minor husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Flagship Financial Group, LLC., on August 22, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1510, Page 83; the undersigned Click n' Close, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on January 10, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel 3 of Block "A" according to a map of Marshall Place, Plat Number 1, recorded in Map Book 4, Page 140, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama. Also, 0.079 acres lying in the West 1/2 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 10 East, Dallas County, Alabama, said 0.079 acres being more particularly described as follows: Begin at an old iron pin on the Southeast corner of Lot 3 of Block A of Marshall Place, Plat 1 as shown by map thereof recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Map Book 4, at Page 140, run thence South 1 degrees 30 minutes West for a distance of 38.73 feet to an iron pin, thence run South 60 degrees 35 minutes West for a distance of 61 feet to an iron pin, thence run North 13 degrees 18 minutes West for a distance of 68.5 feet to an iron pin on the Southwest corner of said Lot 3, Block A, Marshall Place, Plat 1, thence run North 90 degrees 00 minute East along the South line of said Lot 3 of Block A of Marshall Place, Plat 1 for a distance of 70.9 feet to the Point of Beginning, said described tract lying South of , adjacent and adjoining said Lot 3, Block A, Marshall Place,Plat 1, and being partly in the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4, and partly in the Southwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 10 East, Dallas County, Alabama, and containing 0.079 acres, more or less. . Property street address for informational purposes: 5 E Chambliss Dr , Selma, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Click n' Close, Inc., ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF Alabama
COUNTY OF DALLAS
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jacob Wheeler A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated June 3, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on June 3, 2019, in Book 1586, Page 619 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1646, Page 780 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Dallas County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 24th day of January, 2023 the following property, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 9 of Block H, as shown on Map or Plat of Overlook Hills, Plat #4, Subdivision, as shown by a map or plat thereof and recorded in Map Book 4, at Page 55, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama.
Said property is commonly known as 3705 Merrifield Dr, Valley Grande, AL 36703.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(800) 275-7171
File No. 22-03436AL
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
USDA FLIGHTLINE ACCESS REHABILITATION
SELMA CRAIG FIELD AIRPORT AND INDUSTRIAL AUTHORITY
SELMA, ALABAMA
Sealed Bids for the construction of USDA FLIGHTLINE ACCESS REHABILITATION, TMGM220034, will be received at the Craig Field Airport and Industrial Authority located at 48 5th Street, Selma, Alabama 36701, until Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The Project includes the following Work: Rehabilitate existing flightline frontage road, sand slurry sealcoat, joint filler, striping pay items and related appurtenances.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, upon payment of a one-time administrative fee of $20.00 for digital access/file sharing access and/or payment of $50.00 for each printed set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will be granted. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “GMC.” Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, 1906 E Three Notch Street, Andalusia, AL 36421, Email: Patsy Stinson at patsy.stinson@gmcnetwork.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Section 746 of Title VII of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 (Division A - Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017) and subsequent statutes mandating domestic preference applies an American Iron and Steel requirement to this project. All iron and steel products used in this project must be produced in the United States. The term “iron and steel products” means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves, structural steel, reinforced precast concrete, and Construction Materials.
The following waivers apply to this Contract: De Minimis, Minor Components, Pig iron and direct reduced iron.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder unless the Awarding Authority finds that all bids are unreasonable or that it is not in the best interest of the Awarding Authority to accept any of the bids. A responsible bidder is one who, among other qualities determined necessary for performance, is competent, experienced, and financially able to perform the contract. A responsive bidder is one who submits a bid that complies with the terms and conditions of the Advertisement for Bids and the Bid Documents. Minor irregularities in the bid shall not defeat responsiveness.
All bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order Number 11246 which prohibits discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex or national origin. All bidders must comply with title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Davis-Bacon Act, the Anti-Kickback Act and the Contract Workhours Act.
All non-resident contractors preparing bids shall submit with the bid documents evidence of a current Alabama General Contractor’s License, evidence of proper registration with the Alabama Secretary of State (with original seal of the State of Alabama), as a foreign corporation and a Certificate of Good Standing as a Foreign Corporation from the State of Alabama Department of Revenue. Bids submitted by a non-resident without these documents included will be rejected
Guarantee will be required with each bid for at least 5% of the amount of the bid filed in the form of a certified check, Bid Bond, or irrevocable Letter of Credit acceptable to the Owner payable to Craig Field Airport and Industrial Authority. Bid Bonds shall include certification that the bonding company is listed in Circular 570 of the U.S. Treasury Department. The name, address, telephone number, and contact person for the bonding company shall also be included.
The successful bidder will be required to submit 100% performance and payment bonds or an irrevocable "Letter of Credit" which is acceptable to the Owner. All bonds and letters of credit shall be for 100% of the contract price.
Attention of Bidders is called to the license required by Title 34, Chapter 8, of the code of Alabama, 1975, and amendments thereto, relating to the licensing of General Contractors. No bid will be accepted from anyone, except a qualified Contractor, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, unless otherwise required by the State Licensing Board.
All bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the Bidder, Bidder’s License Number, Category, and License Expiration Date, address and name of the project. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to Mr. James M. Corrigan, Executive Director, Craig Field Airport and Industrial Authority, 48 5thStreet, Selma, AL 36701: “BID FOR: USDA FLIGHTLINE ACCESS REHABILITATION.”
Craig Field Airport and Industrial Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
This Advertisement is issued by:
Mr. James M. Corrigan, Executive Director
Craig Field Airport and Industrial Authority
P.O. Box 1421
Selma, Alabama 36702-1421
State of Alabama
County of Dallas
Probate Court
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF WILLIE BRUCE CARSWELL, Deceased.
Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to Janice Carswell, the undersigned on the 21st day of November, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons havingclaims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
CHARLES H. SIMS, III
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 1432
Selma, AL 36702-1432
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF DALLAS
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated the 22nd day of November, 2016, executed by Terry L. Hohenberger and Julie R. Hohenberger, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Village Capital & Investment, LLC which mortgage is recorded as Book 1551 Page 94 in the Probate Records of Dallas County, Alabama, and which mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC on the 5th day of December, 2022 and is recorded as Book 1652 Page 656 in the Probate Records of Dallas County, Alabama.
The undersigned has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be due and payable as provided in said mortgage and notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main Door of the Dallas County Courthouse, City of Selma, Alabama, within the legal hours of sale, on the 11th day of January, 2023, the following described real estate situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 1 of Block J, according to the Map or Plat of Overlook Hills, Plat No. 4, which is recorded in Map Book 4, Page 55, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, and also being shown as Lot 1 of Block J, according to the Map or Plat of Overlook Hills, Plat No. 5, which is recorded in Map Book 4, at Page 71, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama
Parcel No. 0000495060
Being the same property which Lori Roberts Jones, a married woman, granted and conveyed unto Terry L. Hohenberger and Julie R. Hohenberger, during their joint lives and upon the death of either of them, then to the survivor of them, by deed dated November 26, 2012 and Recorded November 27, 2012 in the Recorder’s Office of said County Book 1479 and Page 9.
This property will be sold on an "as is, where is" basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the same indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.
Pursuant to Ala. Code (1975) §6-5-248(h), Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Village Capital & Investment, LLC
BY: ___________________________
T. Riley Wolfe
Wolfe, Jones, Wolfe, Hancock,
Daniel & South, LLC
905 Bob Wallace Avenue
Huntsville, Alabama 35801
