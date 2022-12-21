NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF Alabama
COUNTY OF DALLAS
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jacob Wheeler A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated June 3, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on June 3, 2019, in Book 1586, Page 619 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1646, Page 780 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Dallas County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 24th day of January, 2023 the following property, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 9 of Block H, as shown on Map or Plat of Overlook Hills, Plat #4, Subdivision, as shown by a map or plat thereof and recorded in Map Book 4, at Page 55, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama.
Said property is commonly known as 3705 Merrifield Dr, Valley Grande, AL 36703.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(800) 275-7171
File No. 22-03436AL
Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
USDA FLIGHTLINE ACCESS REHABILITATION
SELMA CRAIG FIELD AIRPORT AND INDUSTRIAL AUTHORITY
SELMA, ALABAMA
Sealed Bids for the construction of USDA FLIGHTLINE ACCESS REHABILITATION, TMGM220034, will be received at the Craig Field Airport and Industrial Authority located at 48 5th Street, Selma, Alabama 36701, until Tuesday, January 10, 2023at 10:00 a.m. local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The Project includes the following Work: Rehabilitate existing flightline frontage road, sand slurry sealcoat, joint filler, striping pay items and related appurtenances.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, upon payment of a one-time administrative fee of $20.00 for digital access/file sharing access and/or payment of $50.00 for each printed set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will be granted. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “GMC.” Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, 1906 E Three Notch Street, Andalusia, AL 36421, Email: Patsy Stinson at patsy.stinson@gmcnetwork.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Section 746 of Title VII of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 (Division A - Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017) and subsequent statutes mandating domestic preference applies an American Iron and Steel requirement to this project. All iron and steel products used in this project must be produced in the United States. The term “iron and steel products” means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves, structural steel, reinforced precast concrete, and Construction Materials.
The following waivers apply to this Contract: De Minimis, Minor Components, Pig iron and direct reduced iron.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder unless the Awarding Authority finds that all bids are unreasonable or that it is not in the best interest of the Awarding Authority to accept any of the bids. A responsible bidder is one who, among other qualities determined necessary for performance, is competent, experienced, and financially able to perform the contract. A responsive bidder is one who submits a bid that complies with the terms and conditions of the Advertisement for Bids and the Bid Documents. Minor irregularities in the bid shall not defeat responsiveness.
All bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order Number 11246 which prohibits discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex or national origin. All bidders must comply with title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Davis-Bacon Act, the Anti-Kickback Act and the Contract Workhours Act.
All non-resident contractors preparing bids shall submit with the bid documents evidence of a current Alabama General Contractor’s License, evidence of proper registration with the Alabama Secretary of State (with original seal of the State of Alabama), as a foreign corporation and a Certificate of Good Standing as a Foreign Corporation from the State of Alabama Department of Revenue. Bids submitted by a non-resident without these documents included will be rejected
Guarantee will be required with each bid for at least 5% of the amount of the bid filed in the form of a certified check, Bid Bond, or irrevocable Letter of Credit acceptable to the Owner payable to Craig Field Airport and Industrial Authority. Bid Bonds shall include certification that the bonding company is listed in Circular 570 of the U.S. Treasury Department. The name, address, telephone number, and contact person for the bonding company shall also be included.
The successful bidder will be required to submit 100% performance and payment bonds or an irrevocable "Letter of Credit" which is acceptable to the Owner. All bonds and letters of credit shall be for 100% of the contract price.
Attention of Bidders is called to the license required by Title 34, Chapter 8, of the code of Alabama, 1975, and amendments thereto, relating to the licensing of General Contractors. No bid will be accepted from anyone, except a qualified Contractor, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, unless otherwise required by the State Licensing Board.
All bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the Bidder, Bidder’s License Number, Category, and License Expiration Date, address and name of the project. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to Mr. James M. Corrigan, Executive Director, Craig Field Airport and Industrial Authority, 48 5th Street, Selma, AL 36701: “BID FOR: USDA FLIGHTLINE ACCESS REHABILITATION.”
Craig Field Airport and Industrial Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
This Advertisement is issued by:
Mr. James M. Corrigan, Executive Director
Craig Field Airport and Industrial Authority
P.O. Box 1421
Selma, Alabama 36702-1421
Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, 2022
State of Alabama
County of Dallas
Probat eCourt
LEGALNOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF WILLIE BRUCE CARSWELL, Deceased.
CHARLESH.SIMS,III
AttorneyforPetitioner
P.O.Box1432
Selma,AL36702-1432
Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, 2022
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF DALLAS
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated the 22nd day of November, 2016, executed by Terry L. Hohenberger and Julie R. Hohenberger, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Village Capital & Investment, LLC which mortgage is recorded as Book 1551 Page 94 in the Probate Records of Dallas County, Alabama, and which mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC on the 5th day of December, 2022 and is recorded as Book 1652 Page 656 in the Probate Records of Dallas County, Alabama.
The undersigned has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be due and payable as provided in said mortgage and notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main Door of the Dallas County Courthouse, City of Selma, Alabama, within the legal hours of sale, on the 11thday of January, 2023, the following described real estate situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 1 of Block J, according to the Map or Plat of Overlook Hills, Plat No. 4, which is recorded in Map Book 4, Page 55, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, and also being shown as Lot 1 of Block J, according to the Map or Plat of Overlook Hills, Plat No. 5, which is recorded in Map Book 4, at Page 71, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama
Parcel No. 0000495060
Being the same property which Lori Roberts Jones, a married woman, granted and conveyed unto Terry L. Hohenberger and Julie R. Hohenberger, during their joint lives and upon the death of either of them, then to the survivor of them, by deed dated November 26, 2012 and Recorded November 27, 2012 in the Recorder’s Office of said County Book 1479 and Page 9.
This property will be sold on an "as is, where is" basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the same indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.
Pursuant to Ala. Code (1975) §6-5-248(h), Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Village Capital & Investment, LLC
BY: ___________________________
T. Riley Wolfe
Wolfe, Jones, Wolfe, Hancock,
Daniel & South, LLC
905 Bob Wallace Avenue
Huntsville, Alabama 35801
Dec. 15, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29, 2022
Notice to the Creditors of Estate of: WILLIE MACK WILLLIAMS, deceased. Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 12thday of December, 2022, by the Probate Judge Jimmy L. Nunn of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Doris Thornton
Personal Representative
THOMAS C. ATCHISON
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 930
Selma, AL 36701
Dec.22, 2022, Dec.29, 2022,Jan. 5, 2023
StateofAlabama
Probate Court of Dallas County
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF WILLIAM EUGENE MCHUGH,
Deceased.
LettersTestamentaryupon theestateof said decedent having been granted toMarion McIIugh and Faye M.Dally, the undersignedon the8th day of December, 2022 by JimmyL.Nunn,ProbateJudgeofDallasCounty, Alabama,noticeishereby giventhatall persons having claims against said estate is hereby required tobe present thesame, duly sworn to,in Probate Court of said County within thetime allowed by law, orelse same will be forever barred.
John E. Pilcher
Pilcher&PilcherP.C.
Attorney forPetitioner
28 Broad Street
Selma, AL36701
Dec. 22,2022, Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023
