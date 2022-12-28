STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF DALLAS
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated the 22nd day of November, 2016, executed by Terry L. Hohenberger and Julie R. Hohenberger, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Village Capital & Investment, LLC which mortgage is recorded as Book 1551 Page 94 in the Probate Records of Dallas County, Alabama, and which mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC on the 5th day of December, 2022 and is recorded as Book 1652 Page 656 in the Probate Records of Dallas County, Alabama.
The undersigned has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be due and payable as provided in said mortgage and notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main Door of the Dallas County Courthouse, City of Selma, Alabama, within the legal hours of sale, on the 11th day of January, 2023, the following described real estate situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 1 of Block J, according to the Map or Plat of Overlook Hills, Plat No. 4, which is recorded in Map Book 4, Page 55, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, and also being shown as Lot 1 of Block J, according to the Map or Plat of Overlook Hills, Plat No. 5, which is recorded in Map Book 4, at Page 71, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama
Parcel No. 0000495060
Being the same property which Lori Roberts Jones, a married woman, granted and conveyed unto Terry L. Hohenberger and Julie R. Hohenberger, during their joint lives and upon the death of either of them, then to the survivor of them, by deed dated November 26, 2012 and Recorded November 27, 2012 in the Recorder’s Office of said County Book 1479 and Page 9.
This property will be sold on an "as is, where is" basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the same indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.
Pursuant to Ala. Code (1975) §6-5-248(h), Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Village Capital & Investment, LLC
BY: ___________________________
T. Riley Wolfe
Wolfe, Jones, Wolfe, Hancock,
Daniel & South, LLC
905 Bob Wallace Avenue
Huntsville, Alabama 35801
Selma Sun
Dec. 15, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29, 2022
Notice to the Creditors of Estate of: WILLIE MACK WILLLIAMS, deceased. Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of December, 2022, by the Probate Judge Jimmy L. Nunn of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Doris Thornton
Personal Representative
THOMAS C. ATCHISON
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 930
Selma, AL 36701
Selma Sun
Dec. 22, 2022, Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023
State of Alabama
Probate Court of Dallas County
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF WILLIAM EUGENE MCHUGH,
Deceased.
Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to Marion McIIugh and Faye M.Dally, the undersigned on the 8th day of December, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
John E. Pilcher
Pilcher & Pilcher P.C.
Attorney for Petitioner
28 Broad Street
Selma, AL 36701
Selma Sun
Dec. 22, 2022, Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023
NOTICE
HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF WILLIE P. SMITH, JR., namely: TERRANCE T. KELLY, NIKKY KELLY, SALILA KELLY, CHEVRON DENTON KELLY, TIMOTHY KELLY, YOLANDA KELLY, GWENDOLYN SMITH, WILLIE P. SMITH, III, CYNTHIA KELLY AND SHANA SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer JAMES A. ANDERSON, SR.’s Complaint to sell land and other relief by March 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgement by Default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2022-900103.00, Circuit Court of Dallas County, Alabama.
Done this 15th day of December, 2022.
Lynnethia Bennett
Dallas County Circuit Clerk
Charles H. Sims, III
P.O. Box 1432
Selma, Alabama
Attorney for Plaintiff
Selma Sun
Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023, Jan. 12, 2023, Jan. 19, 2023
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Josh Morrow, Sr., to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on January 5, 2021, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, on January 13, 2021 at Book RLPY 1615, at Page 188. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Dallas County Courthouse, in Selma, Alabama, on February 7, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
The Land referred to herein below is situated in the County of DALLAS, State of AL, and is described as follows:
That part of Lot 21 according to a map of the Town of Orrville, Alabama, by W. 0. Crisman, C.E., recorded in Map Book 3, Page 1, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, being particularly described as:
Commence at the northeast intersection of Academy Street and Church Street, being the southwest corner of Lot 24 according to said map; thence North 2 degrees 50 minutes West along East margin of said Church Street 390 feet to north line of the Gwendolyn H. Buford lot as described in Book 396, Page 510 of said Probate Office, being the point of beginning; thence North 80 degrees 48 minutes East along the north line of said lot and parallel to Academy Street 231 feet; thence North 2 degrees 50 minutes West, parallel to said Church Street 110 feet; thence
South 80 degrees 48 minutes West, parallel to Academy Street 231 feet to the east margin of Church Street; thence South 2 degrees 50 minutes East along said East margin of Church Street 110 feet to the point of beginning.
Being the same property as conveyed from Sharon S. Wilkins, an
unmarried woman to Josh Morrow, Sr. as set forth in Deed Book 1542 Page 199 dated 07/08/2016, recorded 07/08/2016, DALLAS County, ALABAMA.
Tax ID: 22 01 02 0 002 045.000.
More commonly known as: 57 S Church St, Orrville, AL 36767
This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)
Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
244 Inverness Center Drive
Birmingham, AL 35242
Phone: (801) 355-2886
Selma Sun
Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023, Jan. 12, 2023
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice to the Creditors of the Estate of Kenneth Paul Gresham, Deceased.
Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 9th day of December 2022, by Honorable Jimmy L. Nunn, the Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Deborah Nancy Stewart Gresham Personal Representative
Ralph N. Hobbs, Hobbs & Hain, P.C.
P.O. Box 1190
Selma, Alabama 36702
Attorneys for Personal Representative
Selma Sun
Dec. 22, 2022; Dec. 29, 2022; Jan. 5, 2023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE:
THE ESTATE OF
INEZ COLLIER, Deceased
CASE NO: PC-2022-215
LEGAL NOTICE OF FILING IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA.
In the matter of the Estate of INEZ COLLIER, Deceased, Case No. PC-2022-215. TAKE NOTICE that a Petition for Summary Distribution of said estate was filed with the Dallas County Probate Court on November 7, 2022.
Inola Olds, Petitioner
Christmas Green-Williams,
Post Office Box 1025
Selma, AL 36702-1025
Phone: 334-872-7150
Attorney for Petitioner
Selma Sun
Dec. 29, 2022
Notice to the Creditors of Estate of: RICKEY TERRELL SMITH, deceased. Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of December, 2022, by the Probate Judge Jimmy L. Nunn of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
SANDRA SMITH
Personal Representative
CHARLES H. SIMS, III
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 1432
Selma, AL 36702-1432
Selma Sun
Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023 and Jan. 12, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.