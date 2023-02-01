MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James A Edwards and Heidi R Edwards, husband and wife, originally in favor of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., on September 25, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1512 Page 130; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on February 24, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: A 2.00 acre parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, Dallas County, Alabama and more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Northwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of Northeast Quarter of Section 31; thence South 01 degree 20 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 461.80 feet to an iron pipe; thence North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 385.81 feet to an iron pipe; thence continue North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 92.06 feet to an iron pin marking the Point of Beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence continue North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 417.42 feet to an iron pin; thence South 01 degree 05 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 206.07 feet to an iron pin; thence South 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 417.42 feet to an iron pin; thence North 01 degree 05 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 208.71 feet to the Point of Beginning. Right of Way Easement: The right of ingress and egress on, over and across the following described area: 10 feet on either side of the following described centerline; commence at an old gov. stone monument on the quarter section corner, North side, Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, run thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes East along the North line of Section 31 for a distance of 10 feet to a point; an the point of beginning of the herein described centerline and from said point of beginning run thence South 01 degree 20 minutes East parallel to an 10 feet East of the West line of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, a distance of 172.6 feet to a point thence run South 84 degrees 43 minutes East for a distance of 242.7 feet to a point; thence run South 12 degrees 36 minutes East for a distance of 223.9 feet to the North line of a 5.00 acre tract, said point being 53.4 feet North 88 degrees 55 minutes East of an iron pin at the NW corner of said 5.00 acre tract; said described 20 foot access acres lying in the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, Dallas County Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 73 County Road 869 , Valley Grande, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com
DALLAS COUNTY COMMISSION
INVITATION TO BID
BID SPECIFICATIONS & INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
The Dallas County Commission will receive sealed bids at the Dallas County Courthouse Annex, 102 Church Street, Selma, Alabama until 11:00 AM CST on Thursday, February 9, 2023 and at that time publicly opened for the following:
CONCESSION RIGHTS at the DALLAS COUNTY SPORTSPLEX
SCOPE:
The contractor will have exclusive rights to operate the concession stand at the Dallas County Sportsplex during the contract period including furnishing all labor, supplies and supervision.
CONTRACT:
The performance period will be approximately March 27, 2023 through July 15, 2023.
The contract period may be renewed and extended by mutual agreement of parties for one (1) additional
year (contract period) through and concluding on June 15, 2024.
MINIMUM BID:
The minimum bid for the rights to operate the Sportsplex Concessions is $14,000.
PAYMENT SCHEDULE:
Immediately upon official notification of the bid award, the successful bidder will be required to make a lump sum payment in the total amount of their bid to the Dallas County Commission for the use and rights of the Sportsplex Concessions. All profits and debts related to the operation of the Sportsplex Concessions will be the responsibility of the successful bidder other than the electric bill.
QUALIFICATIONS OF CONTRACTOR:
In evaluating each bidder, consideration will be given to the following criteria. Deficiency in any of the below listed areas may be adequate reason for bid rejection:
- Each bidder submitting a bid for the rights offered by this contract is required to submit with their bid, or bid may not be considered, evidence of their experience, qualifications, financial responsibility and ability to carry out the terms of the contract. Satisfactory experience of at least one (1) year with providing concessions of comparable size and function. Submission of this information with your bid will enable the County to expedite the award of this contract.
- Failure to submit liability insurance certificate and references with bid being rejected.
RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE CONTRACTOR:
• The Sportsplex Concession facilities and equipment may be inspected prior to submitting a bid by contacting Mr. James Spears at (334) 407-6227. Failure of contractor to familiarize himself with the facilities and equipment prior to submitting the bid will not relieve the bidder of the responsibility in meeting the specifications.
- Contractor will serve a variety of snacks and drinks at reasonable, affordable prices. No alcoholic beverages or tobacco products may be sold.
- The successful bidder will open and remain open during all games including make-up games, rescheduled games and tournament games; will maintain a healthy, clean and safe working environment and maintain equipment provided by the County in a non-abusive manner.
- Contractor will be responsible for any damage to County-owned property and equipment due to negligence or inappropriate use.LIABILITY INSURANCE:
Successful bidder must have a minimum of $1,000,000 liability coverage and must be in effect for the contract period. Insurance certificate or letter of intent to provide the amount of coverage from the insurance company must be submitted with the bid or the bid will be rejected. Vendor is responsible for all losses/damages caused by its employees. Insurance certificate, when issued, must show Dallas County as the certificate holder.
KEY CONTROL:
The contractor shall adequately secure the keys and other entry devices provided by the County. The Contractor shall immediately report to the County Commission Chairman any such item that becomes lost, missing or stolen. The cost of changing locks or keys to the buildings, rooms or areas accessible by the lost or stolen keys will be deducted from the contractor's invoice for work performed under this contract.
PERSONNEL, EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES:
The contractor will employ all personnel under this contract. There will not be any subcontracting at any time, unless written the County gives approval. A supervisor's name, address, social security number and phone number will be given to the Sportsplex Manager. The supervisor may be a working supervisor but must ensure the services are performed as specified.
RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE COUNTY:
The County is responsible for maintaining county-owned equipment located in the Sportsplex Concession area. The County is responsible for providing a schedule of all games and for notification of any schedule changes. Light bulbs/tubes will be furnished by the County and replaced by the County as needed. Air conditioning and heating filters will be furnished by the County and replaced by the County as needed.
DEFAULT BY VENDOR
In the event of default on a contract and/or order by a vendor, the County may procure the goods or services from other sources and hold the vendor responsible for any excess cost in price and/or handling.
Bids shall be delivered to the County Commission Office at the address above and be submitted on the form provided for submitting their bids. Bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked "CONCESSION BID", be addressed to the Dallas County Commission, Attn: Barbara Harrell, County Administrator and include the name and address of the bidder on the outside of the envelope. All bidders must use the attached form. Late bids will not be opened.
IF THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE BID IS EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN $10,000 A BID BOND OR CERTIFIED CHECK IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE AMOUNT BID SHALL BE FURNISHED TO THE DALLAS COUNTY COMMISSION ALONG WITH YOUR BID SUBMITTAL
Dallas County Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
BID FORM
TO: DALLAS COUNTY COMMISSION
102 CHURCH STREET
P. O. BOX 987
SELMA, ALABAMA 36702
BID FOR:
CONCESSION RIGHTS at the DALLAS COUNTY SPORTSPLEX
In response to your INVITATION TO BID, the undersigned hereby proposes to purchase the rights
to operate the Concession, stand at the Dallas County Sportsplex, Selma, Alabama in strict compliance
with the BID SPECIFICATIONS AND INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS:
NAME
SIGNATURE OF BIDDER DATE SIGNED
ADDRESS
TELEPHONE
TOTAL BID PRICE: __________________________________ ($14,000 minimum)
__________________________________________ SIGNATURE
INVITATION TO BID and BID FORM
CITY OF SELMA
P.O. Box 450
Selma, Alabama 36702-0450
334-874-2102 - Office
334-874-1239 – Fax
Requisition No. ____PW-02-10-23_____________
Bids to be opened at _____11:00_____O’clock A.M.
Date _____________February 10, 2023_________________
Gentlemen:
The City of Selma, Alabama will receive bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until the above time and date and then opened as soon thereafter as practicable. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any portion thereof. A copy of "General Instructions to Bidders" are on the reverse side.
Scope of Work-
City of Selma
Public Works Department
4555 Water Avenue
Selma, AL 36701
AS PER ATTACHED SPECIFICATIONS AND SCOPE OF WORK!
ALSO, SEE INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS —
BACK OF THIS FORM, AND ATTACHED
We are in position to furnish the items bid at prices shown and can make
shipment within days after receipt of purchase order.
Terms_______________
All Bidders must use bid form and
Show on envelope Requisition
No. and opening date.
(Duplicate Copy for Bidders File.)
FIRM________________________________
BY__________________________________
ADDRESS_____________________________
_____________________________________
City, State and Zip Code
CITY OF SELMA, ALABAMA GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
Unless otherwise stated on the Invitation to Bid, the following instructions shall be applicable to all bids received by the City of Selma, Alabama:
1. Sealed bids will be opened at time, place and date stated on the attached invitation. Bidders or their authorized representatives are invited to be present at bid openings.
2. Prices and notifications should be in ink or typewritten and prices must be fully extended. Bids must conform to any attached detailed specifications to be eligible for consideration. If Bidder is unable to furnish item specified and desires to offer a substitute as an equal full description of item must be given.
3. No taxes of any kind are to be included in the bid prices. The City will furnish tax exemption certificates when necessary.
4. All prices must be firm for a minimum of thirty (30) days. No errors will be corrected after bids are opened.
5. Factors to be considered in awarding bids will be price, delivery and suitability for use by the City.
6. If you do not quote, please return the Invitation to the City and state reason, otherwise, your name may be removed from our mailing list.
7. The City of Selma reserves the right to:
(a) Award bids by Lump Sum or individual items unless otherwise noted on your bid.
(b) Reject any or all bids and to waive technicalities when in the opinion of the City Council the best interest of the City will be served.
(c) Make null and void the purchase order to the successful bidder if delivery cannot be made at the specified time.
8. Bid awards will not be official until Bidder is formally notified by the City of Selma Purchase Order.
9. All prices quoted are to be F.O.B.; Selma, Alabama to the location designated on Purchase Order.
10. These General Instructions to Bidders are hereby made an official part of all bids. Please observe the above instructions and conditions, as failure to do so may constitute grounds for rejection of your bid.
11. All Bidders must use our bid form and show on the envelope Requisition Number and Opening Date. Duplicate copy for Bidders file.
PUBLIC WORKS
Scope of Work to be done at Public Works, 4555 Water Avenue, Selma, AL 36701
Requisition No. PW-11-17-22
The scope of work is: Build pitched roof at 4555 Water Avenue Selma, AL. 36701. This roof is to be 200ft x 200ft. roof, which starts at ending of metal roof on the office building of Public Works and extends over the warehouse portion of said building, to the next building, directly behind the warehouse.
General Contractor Bid Price MUST include cost of ANY subcontractors.
Lowest Responsible Bidder; must have Business License, both Local and State Contractor’s License; must also have Liability Insurance and Worker’s Compensation Insurance and list the City of Selma as the Certificate Holder. All requested documents must be submitted with the Bid Proposal.
Timeline – Time is of the essence, penalty clause for failure to complete on time; four (4) weeks to complete.
Date: All Bids are due to the Selma City Clerk’s Office, 222 Broad Street, Selma, Alabama 36701, on or before February 8, 2023, no later than 4:00 p.m.
Bid Opening Date: February 10, 2023; Time: 11:00 a.m.; Location: City Hall-Council Chambers, 222 Broad Street, Selma, Alabama 36701
Time of Performance-daily: 8:30am – 4:30pm (Monday – Friday), during normal business hours of operation.
Notice of Self Storage Sale
Please take notice Copper Safe Storage - Selma located at 3900 US-80 W, Selma, AL 36701 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.lockerfox.com on 2/13/2023 at 10:30AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.
