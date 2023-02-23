ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the Dallas County Commission until 2:00 P.M. local time, Thursday, March 2, 2023, and then publicly opened and read aloud at their office located at 102 Church Street, Selma, AL 36701 for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for construction of: RESIDENTIAL WATER SERVICE CONNECTIONS IN THE BOGUE CHITTO AREA FOR THE WEST DALLAS WATER AUTHORITY.
The project consists of approximately 22,000 LF of various diameter service tubing and service connections and all related appurtenances in the Bogue Chitto area.
A PRE-BID MEETING is scheduled for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. located at the office of the Dallas County Commission, 102 Church Street, Selma, AL 36701. Attendance is not mandatory, but strongly encouraged.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS AND PLANS may be examined at the office of the Dallas County Commission in Selma, AL or at the office of Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC in Montgomery, AL.
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS AND PLANS may be obtained at the office of Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC by digital access /file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $20.00 and/or payment of $50.00 for each set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will be granted. No partial sets, individual pages or drawing sheets will be provided. No documents will be issued within 48 hours prior to bid opening. Contact Patsy Stinson, 1906 E. Three Notch Street, Andalusia, AL 36421; Phone: 334-222-2699; Email: patsy.stinson@gmcnetwork.com.
For the list of plan holders, please visit http://www.gmcnetwork.com. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on Project Bids.
All bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order Number 11246 which prohibits discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex or national origin. All bidders must comply with title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Davis-Bacon Act, the Anti-Kickback Act and the Contract Workhours Act. The attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the Contract, Section 3, Segregated Facilities, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the lowest, most responsive and responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor's Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.
All Contractors preparing Bids for the referenced project shall submit a list of similar projects “successfully completed” in the last 5 years, having the same scope of work with construction cost similar to or greater than this project. All nonresident contractors preparing bids shall submit with the bid documents evidence of a current Alabama General Contractor’s License, evidence (with original seal of the State of Alabama) of proper registration with the Alabama Secretary of State as a foreign corporation, and a Certificate of Good Standing as a Foreign Corporation from the State of Alabama Department of Revenue. Bids submitted by a nonresident contractor without these documents included will be rejected.
Registration in SAM (System for Award Management) www.sam.gov is required to participate in ADECA projects and other Federal funding programs.
Guarantee will be required with each bid for at least 5% of the amount of the bid filed in the form of a certified check, Bid Bond, or irrevocable Letter of Credit acceptable to the owner payable to the Dallas County Commission. Bid Bonds shall include certification that the bonding company is listed in Circular 570 of the U.S. Treasury Department. The name, address, telephone number, and contact person for the bonding.
Selma Sun
Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23, 2023
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
The Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Selma is applying for FY 2022 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Funds, DWSRF Project No. FS010256-03 for improvements to the water system, including water supply well, water treatment, and water distribution improvements in the City of Selma. An Environmental Information Document has been prepared for the project which can be reviewed by the public during normal business hours at the Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Selma office located in Selma, Alabama. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1600 Selma Avenue, Selma, Alabama.
THE PUBLIC MEETING FOR THE
SELMA WATER WORKS & SEWER BOARD
IS SCHEDULED FOR
TUESDAY, MARCH 9, 2023 @ 5:00 P.M.
AT THE VAUGHAN-SMITHERMAN MUSEUM
109 UNION STREET, SELMA, ALABAMA 36701
The meeting is a requirement of the environmental process for the 2022 Drinking Water SRF projects.
For additional information, contact the Selma Waterworks at (334) 431-7600.
James Perkins, Jr., Superintendent
Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Selma
Selma Sun
Feb. 9, 16, 23 and March 2, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
THE WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD
OF THE CITY OF SELMA
POST OFFICE BOX 326
SELMA, ALABAMA 36702-0326
Separate sealed BIDS, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received for the following project, CONTRACT “2” – RE-BID NEW WELL NO. 5A AT THE R.J. CHANDLER WATER TREATMENT PLANT, ADEM DWSRF PROJECT NO. FS010256-01. Bids will be received by the WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD OF THE CITY OF SELMA, 1600 SELMA AVENUE, SELMA, ALABAMA, 36701, until 2:00 P.M. C.S.D.T., THURSDAY, MARCH 2, 2023, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:
HSA Engineers, Inc. Water Works and Sewer Board of the
#1 Satterfield Street City of Selma
Selma, Alabama 36701 1600 Selma Avenue
(334) 875-1960 Selma, Alabama 36701
Meredith.hsaeng@gmail.com (334) 872-6205
DWSRF Project No. FS-010256-01
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS (Plans, Specifications, and Bid Proposal Documents) may be obtained at the office of HSA ENGINEERS, INC located at #1 SATTERFIELD STREET, SELMA, ALABAMA 36702-0929, (334) 875-1960, meredith.hsaeng@gmail.com, upon payment of $100.00 for each set. All BIDDERS submitting a bonafide bid who return Plans and Specifications to ENGINEER, in useable condition, within ten (10) days of the Bid opening will receive a full refund. Non-bidders will receive no refunds. A $25.00 shipping and handling fee will be charged for shipment of all Plans and Specifications.
The OWNER reserves the right to waive any informalities, or reject any or all Bids, and to award the Contract to the lowest responsible, responsive bidder. Each BIDDER is required to file with his or her Bid either a Cashier’s Check drawn on an Alabama bank or a Bid Bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, payable to the WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD OF THE CITY OF SELMA for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the Bid. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance as required in the Bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.
All BIDDERS bidding in amounts exceeding $50,000 must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must be licensed for the type of work on which the Proposal is submitted. BIDDERS must show evidence of license before bidding or Bid will not be received or considered; the BIDDER shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.
No BIDDER may withdraw his or her Bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Mr. Roderick V. West
Chairman
WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD
OF THE CITY OF SELMA
Selma Sun
Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23, 2023
State of Alabama
Probate Court
County of Dallas
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF WILLIE MAE TAYLOR BENNETT,
Deceased.
Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to Nellie Jones, the undersigned on the 1stday of February, 2023 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court ofsaid County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
John E. Pilcher
Pilcher & Pilcher P.C.
Attorney for Petitioner
28 Broad Street
Selma, AL 36701
Selma Sun
Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23, 2023
State of Alabama
County of Dallas
Probate Court
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF ELIZA WHITE, Deceased
Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to Lillie Brown and Geraldine Chapman, the undersigned on the 1st day of December, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Charles H. Sims, III
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 1432
Selma, AL 36702-1432
Selma Sun
Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and March 2, 2023
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF Alabama
COUNTY OF DALLAS
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lonnie J Winget , A Single Man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated October 10, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on October 15, 2019, in Book 1592, Page 430 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1647, Page 140 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Dallas County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 21st day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 of Block B, according to a map of King Subdivision No. 7 Plat No. 2, recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Map Book 5, at Page 246.
Said property is commonly known as 289 County Road 883, Selma, AL 36703.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(800) 275-7171
File No. 22-03775AL
Selma Sun
02/16/2023, 02/23/2023, 03/02/2023
