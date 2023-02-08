POSTPONEMENT OF NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Josh Morrow, Sr., to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on January 5, 2021, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, on January 13, 2021 at Book RLPY 1615, at Page 188. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Dallas County Courthouse, in Selma, Alabama, on February 7, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
The Land referred to herein below is situated in the County of DALLAS, State of AL, and is described as follows:
That part of Lot 21 according to a map of the Town of Orrville, Alabama, by W. 0. Crisman, C.E., recorded in Map Book 3, Page 1, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, being particularly described as:
Commence at the northeast intersection of Academy Street and Church Street, being the southwest corner of Lot 24 according to said map; thence North 2 degrees 50 minutes West along East margin of said Church Street 390 feet to north line of the Gwendolyn H. Buford lot as described in Book 396, Page 510 of said Probate Office, being the point of beginning; thence North 80 degrees 48 minutes East along the north line of said lot and parallel to Academy Street 231 feet; thence North 2 degrees 50 minutes West, parallel to said Church Street 110 feet; thence
South 80 degrees 48 minutes West, parallel to Academy Street 231 feet to the east margin of Church Street; thence South 2 degrees 50 minutes East along said East margin of Church Street 110 feet to the point of beginning.
Being the same property as conveyed from Sharon S. Wilkins, an
unmarried woman to Josh Morrow, Sr. as set forth in Deed Book 1542 Page 199 dated 07/08/2016, recorded 07/08/2016, DALLAS County, ALABAMA.
Tax ID: 22 01 02 0 002 045.000.
This Property will be sold on as "as is, where is" basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union's cashier's check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
THIS FORECLOSURE SALE HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO May 16, 2023 AT THE TIME AND PLACE SET FORTH ABOVE.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation ("Transferee")
Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
244 Inverness Center Drive
Birmingham, AL 35242
Phone: (801) 355-2886
Selma Sun
Publication Dates: Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023, Jan. 12, 2023
Postponement Publication Date: Feb. 9, 2023
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
The Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Selma is applying for FY 2022 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Funds, DWSRF Project No. FS010256-03 for improvements to the water system, including water supply well, water treatment, and water distribution improvements in the City of Selma. An Environmental Information Document has been prepared for the project which can be reviewed by the public during normal business hours at the Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Selma office located in Selma, Alabama. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1600 Selma Avenue, Selma, Alabama.
THE PUBLIC MEETING FOR THE
SELMA WATER WORKS & SEWER BOARD
IS SCHEDULED FOR
TUESDAY, MARCH 9, 2023 @ 5:00 P.M.
AT THE VAUGHAN-SMITHERMAN MUSEUM
109 UNION STREET, SELMA, ALABAMA 36701
The meeting is a requirement of the environmental process for the 2022 Drinking Water SRF projects.
For additional information, contact the Selma Waterworks at (334) 431-7600.
James Perkins, Jr., Superintendent
Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Selma
Selma Sun
Feb. 9, 16, 23 and March 2, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
THE WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD
OF THE CITY OF SELMA
POST OFFICE BOX 326
SELMA, ALABAMA 36702-0326
Separate sealed BIDS, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received for the following project, CONTRACT “2” – RE-BID NEW WELL NO. 5A AT THE R.J. CHANDLER WATER TREATMENT PLANT, ADEM DWSRF PROJECT NO. FS010256-01. Bids will be received by the WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD OF THE CITY OF SELMA, 1600 SELMA AVENUE, SELMA, ALABAMA, 36701, until 2:00 P.M. C.S.D.T., THURSDAY, MARCH 2, 2023, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:
HSA Engineers, Inc. Water Works and Sewer Board of the
#1 Satterfield Street City of Selma
Selma, Alabama 36701 1600 Selma Avenue
(334) 875-1960 Selma, Alabama 36701
Meredith.hsaeng@gmail.com (334) 872-6205
DWSRF Project No. FS-010256-01
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS (Plans, Specifications, and Bid Proposal Documents) may be obtained at the office of HSA ENGINEERS, INC located at #1 SATTERFIELD STREET, SELMA, ALABAMA 36702-0929, (334) 875-1960, meredith.hsaeng@gmail.com, upon payment of $100.00 for each set. All BIDDERS submitting a bonafide bid who return Plans and Specifications to ENGINEER, in useable condition, within ten (10) days of the Bid opening will receive a full refund. Non-bidders will receive no refunds. A $25.00shipping and handling fee will be charged for shipment of all Plans and Specifications.
The OWNER reserves the right to waive any informalities, or reject any or all Bids, and to award the Contract to the lowest responsible, responsive bidder. Each BIDDER is required to file with his or her Bid either a Cashier’s Check drawn on an Alabama bank or a Bid Bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, payable to the WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD OF THE CITY OF SELMA for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the Bid. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance as required in the Bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.
All BIDDERS bidding in amounts exceeding $50,000 must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must be licensed for the type of work on which the Proposal is submitted. BIDDERS must show evidence of license before bidding or Bid will not be received or considered; the BIDDER shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.
No BIDDER may withdraw his or her Bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Mr. Roderick V. West
Chairman
WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD
OF THE CITY OF SELMA
Selma Sun
Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23, 2023
DALLAS COUNTY COMMISSION
INVITATION TO BID
BID SPECIFICATIONS & INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
The Dallas County Commission will receive sealed bids at the Dallas County Courthouse Annex, P. O. Box 987, 102 Church Street, Selma, Alabama until 10:00 AM CST on Thursday, February 16, 2023 and at that time publicly opened for the following:
REPAIR AIR HANDLER CHILLER FOR DALLAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX
Bids shall be delivered to the County Commission Office at the address above and be submitted on the form provided for submitting their bids. Bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked "Repair Air Handler Chiller For Dallas County Courthouse Annex", be addressed to the Dallas County Commission, Attn: Barbara Harrell, County Administrator and include the name and address of the bidder on the outside of the envelope. All bidders must use the attached form. Late bids will not be opened.
SCOPE:
To Supply and Install all labor and materials to make repairs to chiller air handler at the Dallas County Courthouse Annex. Job is labeled as Chiller Air Handler Job.
SCOPE WORK
- To ensure Chiller system is drained of all excess water and locking/tagging out properly in accordance with OSHA regulation.
- Disconnection and removal of all necessary existing chilled water piping/valves and air handler paneling/racks for proper removal of existing coil and installation of new coil. The DuraDrive control valveis to be reused.
- Disconnection and removal of the chilled water piping and existing shut off valve connected to the Chiller and chilled water pump.
- Removal of entire water coil assembly and installation of new factory authorized coil assembly.
- Installation and reconnection of all new necessary piping, valves, and insulation (including new aluminum jackets) to the Chiller, chilled water pump, and new coil assembly.
- Fill system with water, factory startup of the system, and check for proper operation. This includes, inspecting fan operation, VFD’s, and chilled water pump for proper operation.
- Re-programming chiller and sensors must be included in quote.
- Crane rental to set and remove equipment must be included in quote
- Job is to be performed by the awarded vendor and Trane USA. INC
- All coordination, supervision, and insurance must be supplied.
- Bid must include bidder anticipated completion date.
GENERAL INFORMATION:
- Successful bidder must be bonded and licensed.
- The successful bidder shall provide all equipment necessary to fulfill the terms of the contract
- The successful bidder shall have all required permits and licenses.
- The successful bidder shall provide all supplies and equipment necessary to fulfill the terms of a contract.
Verification of enrollment in the E-Verify program will be required prior to any award to a vendor who employs one or more employees within the State of Alabama. Failure to provide documentation within ten (10) calendar days of notification can result in the rejection of your bid. To enroll in the E-Verify program visit www.dhs.gov/e-verify.
LIABILITY INSURANCE:
CONTRACTOR will have a minimum of $2,000,000 liability coverage with $1,000,000 for each occurrence and must be in effect for the contract period. Insurance certificate, showing the COUNTY as the certificate holder, will be provided upon execution of the contract. CONTRACTOR is responsible for all losses/damages caused by and to its employees.
QUALIFICATIONS OF CONTRACTOR:
In evaluating each contractor, consideration will be given to the following criteria. Deficiency in any of the below listed areas may be adequate reason for bid rejection:
Each bidder submitting a bid on the services required by this contract is required to submit with their bid the following documents, or bid may not be considered,
- Evidence of their experience, qualifications, financial responsibility and ability to carry out the terms of the contract, and satisfactory experience of at least one (1) year with projects of comparable size and complexity.
- Insurance liability certificate and references with bid
- Worker's compensation certificate when employing five (5) or more employees
BID FORM
TO: DALLAS COUNTY COMMISSION
102 CHURCH STREET
P. O. BOX 987
SELMA, ALABAMA 36702
BID FOR:
REPAIRING AIR HANDLER CHILLER FOR DALLAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX
In response to your INVITATION TO BID, the undersigned hereby proposes to provide Repairing Air Handler Chiller for Dallas County Courthouse Annex in strict compliance with the BID SPECIFICATIONS AND INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS:
(COMPANY NAME)
__________________________________________________________
NAME AND TITLE OF AUTHORIZED OFFICIAL) (DATE SIGNED)
BUSINESS ADDRESS
BUSINESS TELEPHONE BUSINESS FAX
TOTAL BID PRICE:_________________________
The _________________________________________ does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, (Company name)
National origin, religion, sex, age or disability in employment of the provision of services.
SIGNATURE OF AUTHORIZED OFFICIAL
Selma Sun
Feb. 9, 2023
State of Alabama
Probate Court
County of Dallas
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF WILLIE MAE TAYLOR BENNETT,
Deceased.
Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to Nellie Jones, the undersigned on the 1stday of February, 2023 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court ofsaid County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
John E. Pilcher
Pilcher & Pilcher P.C.
Attorney for Petitioner
28 Broad Street
Selma, AL 36701
Selma Sun
Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pursuant to AL Self Facilities Act 2021 & to satisfy Owner’s lien Selma Self Storage will hold an online public auction of the personal property stored in units located at 1112 Singleton Dr, Selma, AL 36703, 334-875-8348 to satisfy Operator’s lien. Everything sold is purchased AS-IS for CASH ONLY. See & bid on all units 24/7, sale ending February 20, 2023, at 10:00 AM @ www.Storageauctions.com. Auctions subject to cancellation at any time for any reason until winning bidder takes possession of property. Terms listed on auction website.
Selma Sun
Feb. 9, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the Dallas County Commission until 2:00 P.M. local time, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, and then publicly opened and read aloud at their office located at 102 Church Street, Selma, AL 36701 for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for construction of: RESIDENTIAL WATER SERVICE CONNECTIONS IN THE BOGUE CHITTO AREA FOR THE WEST DALLAS WATER AUTHORITY.
The project consists of approximately 22,000 LF of various diameter service tubing and service connections and all related appurtenances in the Bogue Chitto area.
A PRE-BID MEETING is scheduled for Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. located at the office of the Dallas County Commission, 102 Church Street, Selma, AL 36701. Attendance is not mandatory, but strongly encouraged.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS AND PLANS may be examined at the office of the Dallas County Commission in Selma, AL or at the office of Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC in Montgomery, AL.
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS AND PLANS may be obtained at the office of Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC by digital access /file sharing access for a one-time administrative fee of $20.00 and/or payment of $50.00 for each set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will be granted. No partial sets, individual pages or drawing sheets will be provided. No documents will be issued within 48 hours prior to bid opening. Contact Patsy Stinson, 1906 E. Three Notch Street, Andalusia, AL 36421; Phone: 334-222-2699; Email: patsy.stinson@gmcnetwork.com.
For the list of plan holders, please visit http://www.gmcnetwork.com. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on Project Bids.
All bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order Number 11246 which prohibits discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex or national origin. All bidders must comply with title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Davis-Bacon Act, the Anti-Kickback Act and the Contract Workhours Act. The attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the Contract, Section 3, Segregated Facilities, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the lowest, most responsive and responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor's Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.
All Contractors preparing Bids for the referenced project shall submit a list of similar projects “successfully completed” in the last 5 years, having the same scope of work with construction cost similar to or greater than this project. All nonresident contractors preparing bids shall submit with the bid documents evidence of a current Alabama General Contractor’s License, evidence (with original seal of the State of Alabama) of proper registration with the Alabama Secretary of State as a foreign corporation, and a Certificate of Good Standing as a Foreign Corporation from the State of Alabama Department of Revenue. Bids submitted by a nonresident contractor without these documents included will be rejected.
Registration in SAM (System for Award Management) www.sam.gov is required to participate in ADECA projects and other Federal funding programs.
Guarantee will be required with each bid for at least 5% of the amount of the bid filed in the form of a certified check, Bid Bond, or irrevocable Letter of Credit acceptable to the owner payable to the Dallas County Commission. Bid Bonds shall include certification that the bonding company is listed in Circular 570 of the U.S. Treasury Department. The name, address, telephone number, and contact person for the bonding company shall also be included.
No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof. Bids may be held by the Owner for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days from the date of opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of the bidders prior to awarding the contract. This project is being funded in part by CDBG Project No.: CY-CM-PF-19-009.
The successful bidder will be required to submit 100% performance and payment bonds or an irrevocable "Letter of Credit" which is acceptable to the Owner. All bonds and letters of credit shall be for 100% of the contract price. Attention of Bidders is called to the license required by Title 34, Chapter 8, of the code of Alabama, 1975, and amendments thereto, relating to the licensing of General Contractors. No bid will be accepted from anyone, except a qualified Contractor, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, unless otherwise required by the State Licensing Board.
All bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the Bidder, Bidder’s license number, license expiration date, category, address and name of the project. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to Judge Jimmy Nunn, Chairman, Dallas County Commission, 102 Church Street (36701) or P. O. Box 987, Selma, AL 36702-0987: “BID FOR RESIDENTIAL WATER SERVICE CONNECTIONS IN THE BOGUE CHITTO AREA FOR THE WEST DALLAS WATER AUTHORITY – CDBG PROJECT NO.: CY-CM-PF-19-009”.
The Dallas County Commission is an equal opportunity employer and encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses (OMBEs) and Section 3 qualified contractors in all project contract procurements.
Judge Jimmy Nunn, Chairman
Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC
2660 EastChase Lane, Suite 200 (36117)
Post Office Box 242128
Montgomery, Alabama 36124-2128
TEL (334) 271-3200
Selma Sun
Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.