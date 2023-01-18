NOTICE
HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF WILLIE P. SMITH, JR., namely: TERRANCE T. KELLY, NIKKY KELLY, SALILA KELLY, CHEVRON DENTON KELLY, TIMOTHY KELLY, YOLANDA KELLY, GWENDOLYN SMITH, WILLIE P. SMITH, III, CYNTHIA KELLY AND SHANA SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer JAMES A. ANDERSON, SR.’s Complaint to sell land and other relief by March 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgement by Default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2022-900103.00, Circuit Court of Dallas County, Alabama.
Done this 15th day of December, 2022.
Lynnethia Bennett
Dallas County Circuit Clerk
Charles H. Sims, III
P.O. Box 1432
Selma, Alabama
Attorney for Plaintiff
Selma Sun
Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023, Jan. 12, 2023, Jan. 19, 2023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE:
THE ESTATE OF WILLIE JAMES CARTER
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice to the Creditors of the Estate of Willie James Carter, deceased. Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on, the 19th day of December 2022 by the Probate Judge Jimmy L. Nunn of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Kenneth Benjamin
Personal Representative
Chestnut, Sanders & Sanders
P.O. Box 1290
Selma, Al 36702-1290
Selma Sun
Jan. 5, 2023, Jan. 12,2023, and Jan. 19, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mims Shelton, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Taylor, Bean and Whitaker Mortgage Corp., on September 2, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1408 Page 686; Order recorded in RLPY Book 1652 Page 313; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on March 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the Northwest corner of Section 7, Township 17 North , Range 10 East, Dallas County, Alabama; thence run South 89 degrees 46 minutes 27 seconds East along the North line of said section for a distance of 2,615.47 feet; thence run South 32 degrees 36 minutes 01 seconds West for a distance of 452.59 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence run South 57 degrees 27 minutes 11 seconds East for a distance of 715.84 feet to a point in the centerline of a 50 foot wide easement for ingress and egress; thence run South 33 degrees 40 minutes 49 seconds West along said centerline for a distance of 158.07 feet; thence continue along said centerline South 37 degrees 17 minutes 50 seconds West for a distance of 23.37 feet; thence leaving said centerline run North 57 degrees 27 minutes 11 seconds West for a distance of 724.18 feet; thence run North 36 degrees 46 minutes 31 seconds East for a distance of 181.83 feet to the Point of Beginning, as shown by survey of Hager Company, Inc. Registered Land Surveyor Number 11848 recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Book 1180, at Page 80.. Property street address for informational purposes: 13909 Hwy 14 W , Valley Grande, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com
Selma Sun
Jan. 5, Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cassandra McClain and Jimmy L. Ford, wife and husband, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on May 5, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1522 Page 203; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on February 7, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 14, of Block C, according to the Map of Satterfield Heights, Plat Number Two, recorded in Map Book 6, at Page 204, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2008 Delanie Dr, Selma, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com
Selma Sun
Jan. 5, Jan. 12, and Jan. 19, 2023
Legal Notice
Selma Dallas County Historic Preservation Society is looking for an Historic Preservation Specialist. See post at www.historicSelma.org. Any questions, call 334-412-8550.
Selma Sun Jan. 5, Jan. 12, and Jan. 19, 2023
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the terms of that certain real estate mortgage made on March 16, 2017, by ASHYIA COLEMAN, a single woman, in favor of SOUTH LAND COMPANY, LLC, which mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Book 1553, at Page 238, and said default continuing, the undersigned has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be due and payable as provided in said mortgage, and notice is hereby given that pursuant to law, and pursuant to the terms contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, in front of the main door to the Court House of Dallas County, Alabama, in Selma, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale, on January 26, 2023, the following described real estate situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
REAL ESTATE
Lot 22, Berry Ridge Subdivision, Plat Number Two, according to a map or plat thereof recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Map Book 8, at Page 264.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage, including payment of the expenses of foreclosure.
DONE on December 29, 2022.
SOUTH LAND COMPANY, LLC
MORTGAGEE
PILCHER & PILCHER, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
28 Broad Street – P.O. Box 1250
Selma, Alabama 36702-1250
Telephone 334-872-6211
ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE
Selma Sun
Jan. 5, Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, 2023
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the terms of that certain real estate mortgage made on March 22, 2020, by PRINCESS MOYE, a single woman, in favor of SOUTH LAND COMPANY, LLC, which mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Book 1619, at Page 146, and said default continuing, the undersigned has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be due and payable as provided in said mortgage, and notice is hereby given that pursuant to law, and pursuant to the terms contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, in front of the main door to the Court House of Dallas County, Alabama, in Selma, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale, on January 26, 2023, the following described real estate situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
REAL ESTATE
Lot 29, Berry Ridge Subdivision, Plat Number Two, according to a map or plat thereof recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Map Book 8, at Page 264.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage, including payment of the expenses of foreclosure.
DONE on December 29, 2022.
SOUTH LAND COMPANY, LLC
MORTGAGEE
PILCHER & PILCHER, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
28 Broad Street – P.O. Box 1250
Selma, Alabama 36702-1250
Telephone 334-872-6211
ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE
Selma Sun
Jan. 5, Jan. 12, and Jan. 19, 2023
Notice to Contractors Federal Aid Project No.
STPNU-HSIP-0041(522) & STPNU-HSIP-0041(523) DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA
Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on January 27, 2023, and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Safety Widening, Planning, Resurfacing, Guardrail Installation, and Traffic Stripe on SR-41 from the Wilcox County Line to the junction of CR-85. Length 16.682 mi.
The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.
The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In One Hundred Thirty (130) Working Days. A 3.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.
A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $13.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available atthe Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.
Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.
Cashier's check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum - $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.
The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project's complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.
The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $5,379,700 To $6,575,189 .
The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.
Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.
In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.
The bidder's proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42
U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.
The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.
JOHN R. COOPER
Transportation Director
Selma Sun
Jan. 12, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James A Edwards and Heidi R Edwards, husband and wife, originally in favor of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., on September 25, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1512 Page 130; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on February 24, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: A 2.00 acre parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, Dallas County, Alabama and more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Northwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of Northeast Quarter of Section 31; thence South 01 degree 20 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 461.80 feet to an iron pipe; thence North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 385.81 feet to an iron pipe; thence continue North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 92.06 feet to an iron pin marking the Point of Beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence continue North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 417.42 feet to an iron pin; thence South 01 degree 05 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 206.07 feet to an iron pin; thence South 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 417.42 feet to an iron pin; thence North 01 degree 05 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 208.71 feet to the Point of Beginning. Right of Way Easement: The right of ingress and egress on, over and across the following described area: 10 feet on either side of the following described centerline; commence at an old gov. stone monument on the quarter section corner, North side, Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, run thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes East along the North line of Section 31 for a distance of 10 feet to a point; an the point of beginning of the herein described centerline and from said point of beginning run thence South 01 degree 20 minutes East parallel to an 10 feet East of the West line of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, a distance of 172.6 feet to a point thence run South 84 degrees 43 minutes East for a distance of 242.7 feet to a point; thence run South 12 degrees 36 minutes East for a distance of 223.9 feet to the North line of a 5.00 acre tract, said point being 53.4 feet North 88 degrees 55 minutes East of an iron pin at the NW corner of said 5.00 acre tract; said described 20 foot access acres lying in the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, Dallas County Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 73 County Road 869 , Valley Grande, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com
Selma Sun
Jan. 19, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.