Notice to the Creditors of Estate of: WILLIE MACK WILLLIAMS, deceased. Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of December, 2022, by the Probate Judge Jimmy L. Nunn of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Doris Thornton
Personal Representative
THOMAS C. ATCHISON
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 930
Selma, AL 36701
Dec. 22, 2022, Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023
State of Alabama
Probate Court of Dallas County
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF WILLIAM EUGENE MCHUGH,
Deceased.
Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to Marion McIIugh and Faye M.Dally, the undersigned on the 8th day of December, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
John E. Pilcher
Pilcher & Pilcher P.C.
Attorney for Petitioner
28 Broad Street
Selma, AL 36701
Dec. 22, 2022, Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023
NOTICE
HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF WILLIE P. SMITH, JR., namely: TERRANCE T. KELLY, NIKKY KELLY, SALILA KELLY, CHEVRON DENTON KELLY, TIMOTHY KELLY, YOLANDA KELLY, GWENDOLYN SMITH, WILLIE P. SMITH, III, CYNTHIA KELLY AND SHANA SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer JAMES A. ANDERSON, SR.’s Complaint to sell land and other relief by March 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgement by Default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2022-900103.00, Circuit Court of Dallas County, Alabama.
Done this 15th day of December, 2022.
Lynnethia Bennett
Dallas County Circuit Clerk
Charles H. Sims, III
P.O. Box 1432
Selma, Alabama
Attorney for Plaintiff
Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023, Jan. 12, 2023, Jan. 19, 2023
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Josh Morrow, Sr., to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on January 5, 2021, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, on January 13, 2021 at Book RLPY 1615, at Page 188. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Dallas County Courthouse, in Selma, Alabama, on February 7, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
The Land referred to herein below is situated in the County of DALLAS, State of AL, and is described as follows:
That part of Lot 21 according to a map of the Town of Orrville, Alabama, by W. 0. Crisman, C.E., recorded in Map Book 3, Page 1, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, being particularly described as:
Commence at the northeast intersection of Academy Street and Church Street, being the southwest corner of Lot 24 according to said map; thence North 2 degrees 50 minutes West along East margin of said Church Street 390 feet to north line of the Gwendolyn H. Buford lot as described in Book 396, Page 510 of said Probate Office, being the point of beginning; thence North 80 degrees 48 minutes East along the north line of said lot and parallel to Academy Street 231 feet; thence North 2 degrees 50 minutes West, parallel to said Church Street 110 feet; thence
South 80 degrees 48 minutes West, parallel to Academy Street 231 feet to the east margin of Church Street; thence South 2 degrees 50 minutes East along said East margin of Church Street 110 feet to the point of beginning.
Being the same property as conveyed from Sharon S. Wilkins, an
unmarried woman to Josh Morrow, Sr. as set forth in Deed Book 1542 Page 199 dated 07/08/2016, recorded 07/08/2016, DALLAS County, ALABAMA.
Tax ID: 22 01 02 0 002 045.000.
More commonly known as: 57 S Church St, Orrville, AL 36767
This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)
Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
244 Inverness Center Drive
Birmingham, AL 35242
Phone: (801) 355-2886
Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023, Jan. 12, 2023
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice to the Creditors of the Estate of Kenneth Paul Gresham, Deceased.
Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 9th day of December 2022, by Honorable Jimmy L. Nunn, the Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Deborah Nancy Stewart Gresham Personal Representative
Ralph N. Hobbs, Hobbs & Hain, P.C.
P.O. Box 1190
Selma, Alabama 36702
Attorneys for Personal Representative
Dec. 22, 2022, Dec. 29, 2022; Jan. 5, 2023
Notice to the Creditors of Estate of: RICKEY TERRELL SMITH, deceased. Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of December, 2022, by the Probate Judge Jimmy L. Nunn of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
SANDRA SMITH
Personal Representative
CHARLES H. SIMS, III
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 1432
Selma, AL 36702-1432
Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023, and Jan. 12, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pursuant to AL Self Facilities Act 2023 & to satisfy Owner’s lien Selma Self Storage will hold an online public auction of the personal property stored in units located at 1112 Singleton Dr., Selma, AL 36703, 334-875-8348 to satisfy Operator’s lien. Everything sold is purchased AS-IS for CASH ONLY. See & bid on all units 24/7, sale ending January 16, 2023, at 10:00 AM @ www.Storageauctions.com. Auctions subject to cancellation at any time for any reason until winning bidder takes possession of property. Terms listed on auction website.
Jan. 5, 2023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE:
THE ESTATE OF WILLIE JAMES CARTER
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice to the Creditors of the Estate of Willie James Carter, deceased. Letters of Adminis ration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on, the 19th day of December 2022 by the Probate Judge Jimmy L. Nunn of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Kenneth Benjamin
Personal Representative
Chestnut, Sanders & Sanders
P.O. Box 1290
Selma, Al 36702-1290
Jan. 5, Jan. 12, and Jan. 15, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mims Shelton, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Taylor, Bean and Whitaker Mortgage Corp., on September 2, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1408 Page 686; Order recorded in RLPY Book 1652 Page 313; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on March 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the Northwest corner of Section 7, Township 17 North , Range 10 East, Dallas County, Alabama; thence run South 89 degrees 46 minutes 27 seconds East along the North line of said section for a distance of 2,615.47 feet; thence run South 32 degrees 36 minutes 01 seconds West for a distance of 452.59 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence run South 57 degrees 27 minutes 11 seconds East for a distance of 715.84 feet to a point in the centerline of a 50 foot wide easement for ingress and egress; thence run South 33 degrees 40 minutes 49 seconds West along said centerline for a distance of 158.07 feet; thence continue along said centerline South 37 degrees 17 minutes 50 seconds West for a distance of 23.37 feet; thence leaving said centerline run North 57 degrees 27 minutes 11 seconds West for a distance of 724.18 feet; thence run North 36 degrees 46 minutes 31 seconds East for a distance of 181.83 feet to the Point of Beginning, as shown by survey of Hager Company, Inc. Registered Land Surveyor Number 11848 recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Book 1180, at Page 80.. Property street address for informational purposes: 13909 Hwy 14 W , Valleygrand, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com
Jan. 5, Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cassandra McClain and Jimmy L. Ford, wife and husband, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on May 5, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1522 Page 203; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on February 7, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 14, of Block C, according to the Map of Satterfield Heights, Plat Number Two, recorded in Map Book 6, at Page 204, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2008 Delanie Dr , Selma, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com
Jan. 5, Jan. 12, and Jan. 19, 2023
Legal Notice
Selma Dallas County Historic Preservation Society is looking for an Historic Preservation Specialist. See post at www.historicSelma.org. Any questions, call 334-412-8550.
Selma Sun Jan. 5, Jan. 12, and Jan. 19, 2023
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the terms of that certain real estate mortgage made on March 16, 2017, by ASHYIA COLEMAN, a single woman, in favor of SOUTH LAND COMPANY, LLC, which mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Book 1553, at Page 238, and said default continuing, the undersigned has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be due and payable as provided in said mortgage, and notice is hereby given that pursuant to law, and pursuant to the terms contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, in front of the main door to the Court House of Dallas County, Alabama, in Selma, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale, on January 26, 2023, the following described real estate situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
REAL ESTATE
Lot 22, Berry Ridge Subdivision, Plat Number Two, according to a map or plat thereof recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Map Book 8, at Page 264.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage, including payment of the expenses of foreclosure.
DONE on December 29, 2022.
SOUTH LAND COMPANY, LLC
MORTGAGEE
PILCHER & PILCHER, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
28 Broad Street – P.O. Box 1250
Selma, Alabama 36702-1250
Telephone 334-872-6211
ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE
Jan. 5, Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, 2023
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the terms of that certain real estate mortgage made on March 22, 2020, by PRINCESS MOYE, a single woman, in favor of SOUTH LAND COMPANY, LLC, which mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Book 1619, at Page 146, and said default continuing, the undersigned has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be due and payable as provided in said mortgage, and notice is hereby given that pursuant to law, and pursuant to the terms contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, in front of the main door to the Court House of Dallas County, Alabama, in Selma, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale, on January 26, 2023, the following described real estate situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
REAL ESTATE
Lot 29, Berry Ridge Subdivision, Plat Number Two, according to a map or plat thereof recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Map Book 8, at Page 264.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage, including payment of the expenses of foreclosure.
DONE on December 29, 2022.
SOUTH LAND COMPANY, LLC
MORTGAGEE
PILCHER & PILCHER, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
28 Broad Street – P.O. Box 1250
Selma, Alabama 36702-1250
Telephone 334-872-6211
ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE
Jan. 5, Jan. 12, and Jan. 19, 2023
