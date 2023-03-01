LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
The Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Selma is applying for FY 2022 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Funds, DWSRF Project No. FS010256-03 for improvements to the water system, including water supply well, water treatment, and water distribution improvements in the City of Selma. An Environmental Information Document has been prepared for the project which can be reviewed by the public during normal business hours at the Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Selma office located in Selma, Alabama. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1600 Selma Avenue, Selma, Alabama.
THE PUBLIC MEETING FOR THE
SELMA WATER WORKS & SEWER BOARD
IS SCHEDULED FOR
TUESDAY, MARCH 9, 2023 @ 5:00 P.M.
AT THE VAUGHAN-SMITHERMAN MUSEUM
109 UNION STREET, SELMA, ALABAMA 36701
The meeting is a requirement of the environmental process for the 2022 Drinking Water SRF projects.
For additional information, contact the Selma Waterworks at (334) 431-7600.
James Perkins, Jr., Superintendent
Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Selma
Selma Sun
Feb. 9, 16, 23 and March 2, 2023
Notice of Self Storage Sale
Please take notice Copper Safe Storage - Selma located at 3900 US-80 W, Selma, AL 36701 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.lockerfox.com on 3/13/2023 at 10:30AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.
Selma Sun
March 2, 2023
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF Alabama
COUNTY OF DALLAS
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lonnie J Winget , A Single Man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated October 10, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on October 15, 2019, in Book 1592, Page 430 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1647, Page 140 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Dallas County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 21st day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 of Block B, according to a map of King Subdivision No. 7 Plat No. 2, recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Map Book 5, at Page 246.
Said property is commonly known as 289 County Road 883, Selma, AL 36703.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(800) 275-7171
File No. 22-03775AL
Selma Sun
Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and March 2, 2023
State of Alabama
County of Dallas
Probate Court
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF ELIZA WHITE, Deceased
Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to Lillie Brown and Geraldine Chapman, the undersigned on the 1st day of December, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Charles H. Sims, III
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 1432
Selma, AL 36702-1432
Selma Sun
Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and March 2, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Dallas County Commission will hold a public meeting at 3:30 o’clock p.m. on March 13, 2023, in the Dallas County Commission Courtroom located on the first floor of the Dallas County Courthouse J.L. Chestnut, Jr. and Bruce C. Boynton Judicial Building at which time, members of the public may appear to address any comments or questions they have to the members of the Dallas County Commission with regard to the proposed four single member Dallas County Commission districts (redistricting plan).
Following the completion of the public hearing, the Dallas County Commission will, at its regular meeting held on March 13, 2023, at 4 o’clock p.m. in the Dallas County Commission Courtroom located on the first floor of the Dallas County Courthouse J.L. Chestnut, Jr. and Bruce C. Boynton Judicial Building, vote on the approval and adoption of the proposed four single member Dallas County Commission districts (redistricting plan). A map of the proposed four single member Dallas County Commission districts is posted for public viewing on the door of the Dallas County Commission Courtroom located on the first floor of the Dallas County Courthouse J.L. Chestnut, Jr. and Bruce C. Boynton Judicial Building and in the Office of the Probate Judge of Dallas County located on the first floor of the Dallas County Courthouse main building;
Jimmy L. Nunn, Chairman, ex officio
Dallas County Commission
Selma Sun
March 2 and March 9, 2023
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Contract “5” – New Potassium Permanganate Building at the R.J. Chandler Water Treatment Plant, ADEM DWSRF Project No. FS010256-01 for the Waterworks and Sewer Board of the City of Selma, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify HSA Engineers Inc, 1 Satterfield St. Selma, AL 36702-0929.
Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering, Inc.
1105 Singleton Drive
Selma, AL 36701
Selma Sun
March 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE:
THE ESTATE OF
DOROTHY MAE WILLIS
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice to the Creditors of the Estate of Dorothy Mae Willis, deceased. Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on, the 20th day of February 2023 by the Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required topresent the
same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Margaret Hardy
Personal Representative
Chestnut, Sanders & Sanders
P.O. Box 1290
Selma, Al 36702-1290
Selma Sun
March 2, 9 and 16, 2023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF Geneva Duncan Moore, Deceased
NOTICE
TO: Betty Hicks 318 Parkridge Street Buffalo, NY 14215
Toni Moore Watkins 721 Parkwood Trail, Mesquite, TX 75149
Courtney Watkins Woods 12766 Chandlers Crossing Lane, Jacksonville, FL 35226
Genevieve Moore 1707 N. Mechanic Street, Selma, AL 36701
Brittany Matise Moore 114 Hickory Knoll, Birmingham, AL 35226
Marissa Moore 1707 N. Mechanic Street, Selma, AL 36703
Take notice that, Genevieve Denise Moore, has this day filed in the said Probate Court a Petition For Final Settlement inthe estate of Geneva Duncan Moore, Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the said Probate Court has appointed 1:00 P.M. on the 4th day of April, 2023, for hearing said petition, at which time you may appear and oppose such petition if you think proper to do so.
GIVEN UNDER MY HAND on this the 21st day of February 2023.
Jimmy L. Nunn
Dallas County Probate Judge
James B. McNeill, Jr.
Hobbs & Hain, P.C.
707 Selma Avenue
Selma, AL 36701
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Selma Sun
March 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2023
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The Selma Alabama Housing Authority will receive proposals for Asset Repositioning until 3:00 p.m., (Central Time) on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the central office of the Authority, 444 Washington Street, Selma, Alabama 36703.
Interested parties may request a full copy of the Request for Proposals by downloading it from our website (selmahousing.com) and clicking on “Let’s Do Business” tab, or by contacting the Housing Authority in writing, attention: Kennard Randolph, President/COO at the above address.
The Selma Housing Authority
By:Kennard Randolph Title: President/COO
Selma Sun
March 2, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Selma will hold a public hearing to discuss the closeout of the Community Development Block GrantDrainage Rehabilitation Project, CDBG LR-CM-PF-17-105 and LR-CMPF-18-105. The hearing will be held March 13, 2023, at the Selma City Council Chambers at 12:00 Noon. For more information or if you require specialaccommodations, please contact City of Selma at 334-874-2100 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.
James Perkins, Jr.
Mayor
Selma Sun
March 2, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.