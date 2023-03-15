In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Contract “5” – New Potassium Permanganate Building at the R.J. Chandler Water Treatment Plant, ADEM DWSRF Project No. FS010256-01 for the Waterworks and Sewer Board of the City of Selma, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify HSA Engineers Inc, 1 Satterfield St. Selma, AL 36702-0929.
Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering, Inc.
1105 Singleton Drive
Selma, AL 36701
Selma Sun
March 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE:
THE ESTATE OF
DOROTHY MAE WILLIS
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice to the Creditors of the Estate of Dorothy Mae Willis, deceased. Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on, the 20th day of February 2023 by the Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required topresent the
same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Margaret Hardy
Personal Representative
Chestnut, Sanders & Sanders
P.O. Box 1290
Selma, Al 36702-1290
Selma Sun
March 2, 9 and 16, 2023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF Geneva Duncan Moore, Deceased
NOTICE
TO: Betty Hicks 318 Parkridge Street Buffalo, NY 14215
Toni Moore Watkins 721 Parkwood Trail, Mesquite, TX 75149
Courtney Watkins Woods 12766 Chandlers Crossing Lane, Jacksonville, FL 35226
Genevieve Moore 1707 N. Mechanic Street, Selma, AL 36701
Brittany Matise Moore 114 Hickory Knoll, Birmingham, AL 35226
Marissa Moore 1707 N. Mechanic Street, Selma, AL 36703
Take notice that, Genevieve Denise Moore, has this day filed in the said Probate Court a Petition For Final Settlement in theestate of Geneva Duncan Moore, Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the said Probate Court has appointed 1:00 P.M. on the 4th day of April, 2023, for hearing said petition, at which time you may appear and oppose such petition if you think proper to do so.
GIVEN UNDER MY HAND on this the 21st day of February 2023.
Jimmy L. Nunn
Dallas County Probate Judge
James B. McNeill, Jr.
Hobbs & Hain, P.C.
707 Selma Avenue
Selma, AL 36701
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Selma Sun
March 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2023
State of Alabama
County of Dallas
Probate Court
Case No. PC2023-007
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF ROSA M. DINKINS, Deceased.
Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to ANTOINETTE JACKSON the undersigned on the14th day of February, 2023 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all personshaving claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
FRANK TRUNCALI
Attorney for Petitioner 445 Dexter Ave, Suite 4050
Montgomery, Al 36104
(334) 557-7017
Selma Sun
March 9, March 16 and March 23, 2023
State of Alabama
County of Dallas
Probate Court
Case No-2023-023
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF James Bernard Simpson, Deceased. Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of February, 2023 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Marvin Cockrell
Personal Representative
Sandra Lewis
Attorney for Personal Representative
P.O. Box 686
Montgomery, Alabama 36101-0686
Selma Sun
March 9, March 16 and March 23, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received by the Alabama Community College System for Wallace Community College at the Selma Campus, in the Conference Room of the Hank Sanders Technology Center, Building 405, located at 3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway, Selma, Alabama 36702; at 2:00 PM Local Time on THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 2023, for:
DRAINAGE SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS FOR
WALLACE COMMUNITY COLLEGE SELMA
SELMA, ALABAMA
The Work of the project includes, but is not limited to, the construction of a new drainage system which consist of approximately 2,100 linear feet of storm sewer pipe, numerous storm sewer structures, appurtenances, related site work, coordination and supervision of the entire project, and all related work; as indicated on the Bid and Construction Documents.
A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to ALABAMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE SYSTEM in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, insurance in compliance with requirements, and verification of E-Verify enrollment will be required at the signing of the Contract.
Bid Documents, Drawings and Specifications may be examined during normal business hours at the Office of the Architect; Digital Plan Rooms of Dodge SCAN, Construction Data Fax, and Construct Connect.
Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $25.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or on CD (PDF format) for a one time deposit of $35.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or upon deposit of $75.00 per set (separate check), which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subs and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available.
To expedite distribution of bid documents email requests with a copy of the deposit check(s) referring this project to missy.lee@gmcnetwork.com. Hard copy deposit checks referencing this project should be mailed to Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC; Attn: Missy Lee; PO Box 242128; Montgomery, AL 36124; Fax No.: (334) 272-1566.
Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of SIXTY (60) days.
A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids are to be opened, on TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CST, for the purpose of reviewing the project, answering Bidder’s questions and touring the work areas. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal, and for Subcontractors.
This project is being bid EXCLUDING TAXES, and requires the Contractor comply with the requirements of Act 2013-205, which was signed into law on May 9, 2013. The Contractor and the Owner will be required to apply for Certificates of Exemption with the Alabama Department of Revenue which will handle administration of the Certificates. The Contractor shall account for the tax savings on the Proposal Form.
Additional qualifications and requirements for General Contractor Bidders and separate Subcontractors are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.
WALLACE COMMUNITY COLLEGE SELMA
Selma, Alabama
Dr. James Mitchell, President
GOODWYN MILLS CAWOOD, LLC
MEMBERS, AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS
2660 EastChase Lane, Suite 200
Montgomery, AL 36117
Phone: (334) 271-3200
Fax: (334) 272-1566
Selma Sun
March 16, March 23 & March 30, 2023
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
DALLAS COUNTY
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Preston O Johnson and Bonnie E Johnson husband and wife originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for American Advisors Group, its successors and assigns on November 21, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, at RLPY Book 1448, Page 227; the undersigned Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of Reliant Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Dallas County, Alabama, on April 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
THE LAND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA,
COUNTY OF DALLAS, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
LOT 1, OF BLOCK "B" OF WESTFIELD SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGE 195, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF DALLAS
COUNTY, ALABAMA, REFERENCE TO SAID MAP IS HEREBY MADE FOR A
MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT 1, OF BLOCK "B" OF WESTFIELD
SUBDIVISION, AND SAID MAP IS MADE A PART HEREOF THE SAME AS IF FULLY
AND COMPLETELY COPIED HEREIN BY REFERENCE THERETO; SUBJECT,
HOWEVER, TO RESTRICTIONS DATED 2-16-67, AND RECORDED IN BOOK 598, PAGE
255, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA;
AND SUBJECT, HOWEVER, TO EASEMENTS AND RIGHTS OF WAY HERETOFORE
GRANTED AND OF RECORD.
Property street address for informational purposes: 179 County Road 882, Selma, AL 36701
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of Reliant Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.
Newspaper: The Selma Sun
Publication Dates: 3/16/2023, 3/23/2023, 3/30/2023
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Selma Sun
March 16, March 23 & March 30, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mims Shelton, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Taylor, Bean and Whitaker Mortgage Corp., on September 2, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1408 Page 686; Order recorded in RLPY Book 1652 Page 313; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on March 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the Northwest corner of Section 7, Township 17 North , Range 10 East, Dallas County, Alabama; thence run South 89 degrees 46 minutes 27 seconds East along the North line of said section for a distance of 2,615.47 feet; thence run South 32 degrees 36 minutes 01 seconds West for a distance of 452.59 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence run South 57 degrees 27 minutes 11 seconds East for a distance of 715.84 feet to a point in the centerline of a 50 foot wide easement for ingress and egress; thence run South 33 degrees 40 minutes 49 seconds West along said centerline for a distance of 158.07 feet; thence continue along said centerline South 37 degrees 17 minutes 50 seconds West for a distance of 23.37 feet; thence leaving said centerline run North 57 degrees 27 minutes 11 seconds West for a distance of 724.18 feet; thence run North 36 degrees 46 minutes 31 seconds East for a distance of 181.83 feet to the Point of Beginning, as shown by survey of Hager Company, Inc. Registered Land Surveyor Number 11848 recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Book 1180, at Page 80.. Property street address for informational purposes: 13909 Hwy 14 W , Valleygrand, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 6, 2023 until April 18, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-00466
Selma Sun
March 16, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.