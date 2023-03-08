NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Dallas County Commission will hold a public meeting at 3:30 o’clock p.m. on March 13, 2023, in the Dallas County Commission Courtroom located on the first floor of the Dallas County Courthouse J.L. Chestnut, Jr. and Bruce C. Boynton Judicial Building at which time, members of the public may appear to address any comments or questions they have to the members of the Dallas County Commission with regard to the proposed four single member Dallas County Commission districts (redistricting plan).
Following the completion of the public hearing, the Dallas County Commission will, at its regular meeting held on March 13, 2023, at 4 o’clock p.m. in the Dallas County Commission Courtroom located on the first floor of the Dallas County Courthouse J.L. Chestnut, Jr. and Bruce C. Boynton Judicial Building, vote on the approval and adoption of the proposed four single member Dallas County Commission districts (redistricting plan). A map of the proposed four single member Dallas County Commission districts is posted for public viewing on the door of the Dallas County Commission Courtroom located on the first floor of the Dallas County Courthouse J.L. Chestnut, Jr. and Bruce C. Boynton Judicial Building and in the Office of the Probate Judge of Dallas County located on the first floor of the Dallas County Courthouse main building;
Jimmy L. Nunn, Chairman, ex officio
Dallas County Commission
Selma Sun
March 2 and March 9, 2023
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Contract “5” – New Potassium Permanganate Building at the R.J. Chandler Water Treatment Plant, ADEM DWSRF Project No. FS010256-01 for the Waterworks and Sewer Board of the City of Selma, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify HSA Engineers Inc, 1 Satterfield St. Selma, AL 36702-0929.
Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering, Inc.
1105 Singleton Drive
Selma, AL 36701
Selma Sun
March 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE:
THE ESTATE OF
DOROTHY MAE WILLIS
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice to the Creditors of the Estate of Dorothy Mae Willis, deceased. Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on, the 20th day of February 2023 by the Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required topresent the
same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Margaret Hardy
Personal Representative
Chestnut, Sanders & Sanders
P.O. Box 1290
Selma, Al 36702-1290
Selma Sun
March 2, 9 and 16, 2023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF Geneva Duncan Moore, Deceased
NOTICE
TO: Betty Hicks 318 Parkridge Street Buffalo, NY 14215
Toni Moore Watkins 721 Parkwood Trail, Mesquite, TX 75149
Courtney Watkins Woods 12766 Chandlers Crossing Lane, Jacksonville, FL 35226
Genevieve Moore 1707 N. Mechanic Street, Selma, AL 36701
Brittany Matise Moore 114 Hickory Knoll, Birmingham, AL 35226
Marissa Moore 1707 N. Mechanic Street, Selma, AL 36703
Take notice that, Genevieve Denise Moore, has this day filed in the said Probate Court a Petition For Final Settlement in theestate of Geneva Duncan Moore, Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the said Probate Court has appointed 1:00 P.M. on the 4th day of April, 2023, for hearing said petition, at which time you may appear and oppose such petition if you think proper to do so.
GIVEN UNDER MY HAND on this the 21st day of February 2023.
Jimmy L. Nunn
Dallas County Probate Judge
James B. McNeill, Jr.
Hobbs & Hain, P.C.
707 Selma Avenue
Selma, AL 36701
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Selma Sun
March 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE:
THE ESTATE OF
MARTHA JEAN BLACKMON,
DECEASED
LEGAL NOTICE OF FILING IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA
Judge Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge
In the matter of the Estate of Martha Jean Blackmon, deceased, notice is hereby given that a Petition For Summary Distribution of said Estate was filed with the Dalla County Probate Court on March 1st 2023. Thirty (30) days after the publication hereof and pursuant to law; the Court shall enter an order directing summary distribution of the Estate of the decedent by Probate Judge of Dallas County Jimmy L. Nunn. Notice is hereby given that all personal having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
MARIO BLACKMON,
Petitioner
Attorney for Petitioner
CHARLES H. SIMS, III
P.O. Box 1432
Selma, AL 3672-1432
Selma Sun
March 9, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James A Edwards and Heidi R Edwards, husband and wife, originally in favor of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., on September 25, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1512 Page 130; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on February 24, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: A 2.00 acre parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, Dallas County, Alabama and more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Northwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of Northeast Quarter of Section 31; thence South 01 degree 20 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 461.80 feet to an iron pipe; thence North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 385.81 feet to an iron pipe; thence continue North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 92.06 feet to an iron pin marking the Point of Beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence continue North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 417.42 feet to an iron pin; thence South 01 degree 05 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 206.07 feet to an iron pin; thence South 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 417.42 feet to an iron pin; thence North 01 degree 05 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 208.71 feet to the Point of Beginning. Right of Way Easement: The right of ingress and egress on, over and across the following described area: 10 feet on either side of the following described centerline; commence at an old gov. stone monument on the quarter section corner, North side, Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, run thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes East along the North line of Section 31 for a distance of 10 feet to a point; an the point of beginning of the herein described centerline and from said point of beginning run thence South 01 degree 20 minutes East parallel to an 10 feet East of the West line of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, a distance of 172.6 feet to a point thence run South 84 degrees 43 minutes East for a distance of 242.7 feet to a point; thence run South 12 degrees 36 minutes East for a distance of 223.9 feet to the North line of a 5.00 acre tract, said point being 53.4 feet North 88 degrees 55 minutes East of an iron pin at the NW corner of said 5.00 acre tract; said described 20 foot access acres lying in the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, Dallas County Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 73 County Road 869 , Valley Grande, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 24, 2023 until April 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-09526
Selma Sun
Jan. 19, Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and March 9, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pursuant to AL Self-Service Storage Facilities Act 2021 & to satisfy Owner's lien Selma Self Storage will hold an online public auction of the personal property stored in units located at 1112 Singleton Dr, Al, 36703, 334-875-8348 to satisfy Operator's lien. Everything sold is purchased AS-IS for CASH ONLY. See & bid on all units 24/7, sale ending on March 20th, 2023, at 10:00 AM @ www.storageauction.com. Auctions subject to cancellation at any time for any reason until winning bidder takes possession of property. TERMS listed on auction website.
Selma Sun
March 9, 2023
State of Alabama
County of Dallas
Probate Court
Case No. PC2023-007
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF ROSA M. DINKINS, Deceased.
Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to ANTOINETTE JACKSON the undersigned on the14th day of February, 2023 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all personshaving claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
FRANK TRUNCALI
Attorney for Petitioner 445 Dexter Ave, Suite 4050
Montgomery, Al 36104
(334) 557-7017
Selma Sun
March 9, March 16 and March 23, 2023
State of Alabama
County of Dallas
Probate Court
Case No-2023-023
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF James Bernard Simpson,
Deceased. Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been
granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of February, 2023 by Jimmy L. Nunn,
Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having
claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in
Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever
barred.
Marvin Cockrell
Personal Representative
Sandra Lewis
Attorney for Personal Representative
P.O. Box 686
Montgomery, Alabama 36101-0686
Selma Sun
March 9, March 16 and March 23, 2023
