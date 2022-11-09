State of Alabama
Probate Court
Dallas County
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF Gerald W. Cochran Jr., Deceased. Letters Of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the I Ith day of October, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Kristin Waters Sullivan
Personal Representative
WATERS SULLIVAN, LLC
Attorney for Personal Representative
2 Twentieth Street North Suite 1350
Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 855-5020
Selma Sun
Oct. 27, Nov. 3 & 10, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LULA BENDER MITCHELL, DECEASED.
Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent have been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of November, 2022, by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present same, duly sworn, to the Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
James Mitchell
Petitioner
Attorney for Petitioner:
D. Graham Mosley
430 Mabry Street
Selma, AL 36701
Selma Sun
Nov. 10, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pursuant to AL Self-Service Storage Facilities Act 2021 & to satisfy Owner's lien Selma Self Storage will hold an online public auction of the personal property stored in units located at 1112 Singleton Dr, Selma, Al 36703, 334-875-8348 to satisfy Operator's lien. Everything sold is purchased AS-IS for CASH ONLY. See & bid on all units 24/7, sale ending on November 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM @ www.Storageauctions.com. Auctions subject to cancellation at any time for any reason until winning bidder takes possession of property. TERMS listed on auction website.
Selma Sun
Nov. 10, 2022
BID ADVERTISEMENT
North Dallas Co. Water Authority
American Rescue Plan
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the North Dallas Co. Water Authority, will receive bids in the Office located at
7590 AL Hwy 22, Selma, AL 36701 on 30th of November at 10:00 A.M., for the Purchase of Materials for
waterline projects for the North Dallas County Water Authority. Bids received after the deadline will not be
considered.
The full Invitation to bid documents will be posted on the NDWA’s office or a copy may be obtained by e-mailing:
The North Dallas Co Water Authority reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.
Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and
minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.
The North Dallas Co. Water Authority is an equal opportunity employer and encourages the participation of
women and minority-owned business and Section 3 qualified contractors in all project procurements.
No bidder may withdraw its bid within thirty (30) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Tommy Morris, Chairman, North Dallas County Water Authority
Selma Sun
Nov. 10, 2022
