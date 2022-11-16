NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LULA BENDER MITCHELL, DECEASED.
Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent have been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of November, 2022, by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present same, duly sworn, to the Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
James Mitchell
Petitioner
Attorney for Petitioner:
D. Graham Mosley
430 Mabry Street
Selma, AL 36701
Selma Sun
Nov. 10, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, 2022
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF Alabama
COUNTY OF DALLAS
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ollie Mcconnell Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., its successors and assigns dated April 8, 2005; said mortgage being recorded on May 6, 2005, in Book 1316, Page 364 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust, Series INABS 2005-B, Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series INABS 2005-B by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1540, Page 282 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
The undersigned, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust, Series INABS 2005-B, Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series INABS 2005-B, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Dallas County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of December, 2022 the following property, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
LOT 7 OF BLOCK 2 OF THE CLARK SCHOOL URBAN RENEWAL AREA, PROJECT NUMBER ALABAMA R-100, PLAT NUMBER 2A, ACCORDING TO A MAP OF SAID SUBDIVISION, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 32, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA.
Said property is commonly known as 608 Lawrence Street, Selma, AL 36703.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED TRUST, SERIES INABS 2005-B, HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES INABS 2005-B
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(800) 275-7171
File No. 22-02816AL
Selma Sun
Nov. 17, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 2022
