State of Alabama
Probate Court
County of Dallas
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF Ruby Lee Turner, Deceased.
Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent
having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of October, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons
having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Katrina Williams
Personal Representative
Gerald C. Brooks, Esq.
SERIOUS INJURY LAW GROUP, P.C.
Attorney for Personal Representative
9617 Parkway East
Birmingham, AL 35215
Phn: (205) 206-7070
Selma Sun
Oct. 20, Oct. 27 & Nov. 3, 2022
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF Alabama
COUNTY OF DALLAS
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Willie Lee Craig Single to Jim Walter Homes, Inc. dated June 5, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on June 27, 2007, in Book 1377, Page 638 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of NRZ Inventory Trust by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1637, Page 186 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of NRZ Inventory Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Dallas County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 15th day of November, 2022 the following property, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
Beginning at a rebar at the northeast corner of a tract of land described in Deed Book 586 at Page 119 in the Probate office of Dallas County, Alabama; thence run a southerly direction along the west right-of-way of Green Street for 72.49 feet to an iron pin; thence turn an interior angle of 90 deg 11' and run for 150.09 feet to an iron pipe; thence turn an interior angle of 89 deg 55' and run for 72.30 feet to an iron pipe; thence turn an interior angle of 90 deg 09' and run for 150.21 feet to the Point of Beginning, Said described property contains 0.25 acres, more or less, has an interior closing angle of 89 deg 45', and is a portion of Lot 6 of Block 1 according to the map of Robbins Addition to Selma, Alabama, recorded in Map Book 1 at Page 102 in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama.
Said property is commonly known as 1801 Green St, Selma, AL 36703.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF NRZ INVENTORY TRUST
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(800) 275-7171
File No. 9263620
Selma Sun
Oct. 20, Oct. 27 & Nov. 3, 2022
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF Alabama
COUNTY OF DALLAS
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lonnie J Winget , A Single Man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated October 10, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on October 15, 2019, in Book 1592, Page 430 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1647, Page 140 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Dallas County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 29th day of November, 2022 the following property, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 of Block B, according to a map of King Subdivision No. 7 Plat No. 2, recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Map Book 5, at Page 246.
Said property is commonly known as 289 County Road 883, Selma, AL 36703.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(800) 275-7171
File No. 22-03775AL
Selma Sun
Oct. 20, Oct. 27 & Nov. 3, 2022
State of Alabama
Probate Court
Dallas County
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF Gerald W. Cochran Jr., Deceased. Letters Of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the I Ith day of October, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Kristin Waters Sullivan
Personal Representative
WATERS SULLIVAN, LLC
Attorney for Personal Representative
2 Twentieth Street North Suite 1350
Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 855-5020
Selma Sun
Oct. 27, Nov. 3 & 10, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pursuant to AL Self-Service Storage Facilities Act 2021 & to satisfy Owner's lien Selma Self Storage will hold an online public auction of the personal property stored in units located at 1112 Singleton Dr, Selma, Al 36703, 334-875-8348 to satisfy Operator's lien. Everything sold is purchased AS-IS for CASH ONLY. See & bid on all units 24/7, sale ending on November 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM @ www.Storageauctions.com. Auctions subject to cancellation at any time for any reason until winning bidder takes possession of property. TERMS listed on auction website.
Selma Sun
Nov. 3, 2022
