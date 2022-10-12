Federal Brownfield Clean-up Grant
Request for Qualifications for Professional Consulting Services
I. INTRODUCTION
Craig Field Airport and Industrial Authority (CFAIA), through this Request for Qualifications (RFQ), is seeking a qualified environmental consulting firm to provide grant application assistance, project management, environmental inventory and assessment, and public information and outreach services related to a United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) Brownfield Clean-up Grant, as part of the U.S. EPA Brownfields Grant Competition. CFAIA is seeking a qualified firm to assist in grant writing, application preparation, and then, implementation of the successful grant awarded to the CFAIA.
The purpose of the U.S. EPA Brownfield Clean-up Grant is to conduct removal of abandoned buildings in the airport as part of efforts to spur economic development on the flight line. The Clean-Up Grant will allow for site-specific cleanup of eligible brownfield sites targeted by CFAIA. The successful consultant will bring experience and insight to a partnership with CFAIA to refine and implement the EPA grant proposal.
II. SCOPE OF WORK
The Consultant will be expected to perform the following tasks on an as-needed basis:
- Grant Management: The Consultant will be asked, with CFAIA’s help and guidance, to manage the grant activities to ensure compliance with EPA requirements. Grant management activities include:
◦ Prepare monthly reports documenting activities and prepare quarterly reports for submission to EPA.
◦ Prepare all necessary reporting forms to be submitted to EPA on behalf of CFAIA, including financial reimbursement forms, the MBE/WBE forms, etc.
◦ Complete and distribute a final close-out report summarizing all grant activities.
2. Community Involvement Assistance: The Consultant may be asked to support CFAIA in public involvement and community outreach activities to ensure that community concerns are considered and addressed in the planning and execution process of the projects. The following activities may be included:
◦ Develop and/or implement a community engagement plan to detail a strategy for involving the community in brownfield activities.
◦ Draft community notices for public meetings, conduct public meetings and hearings to solicit community interest and provide educational/outreach information.
◦ Develop and implement effective methods of communicating information about the Brownfield program to the public (website, information sheets, mailings, etc.).
◦ Consult with prospective private landowners and developers to encourage participation in the program.
3. Clean-up: The Consultant will be asked to complete site‐specific cleanup and redevelopment planning documents, including Analysis of Brownfield Cleanup Alternatives (ABCAs), etc. In addition, the Consultant may be asked to assist with community visioning sessions, charterers, and/or workshops to solicit input and generate redevelopment options. The Consultant may also assist in the negotiation of voluntary cleanup with the applicable governmental entities.
4. Grant Writing Assistance: The Consultant will be asked to assist in writing applications for the Clean-up Grant. If the Consultant is successful and CFAIA is awarded the grant, then additional services may be negotiated with the Consultant under this Request for Qualifications.
5. Cleanup and Remediation Activities: If CFAIA is successful in obtaining a Cleanup Grant, the Consultant may be asked to complete cleanup and remediation of selected brownfield properties in accordance with the EPA and State requirements. Activities may include the preparation of a QAPP and HASP, securing all approvals and permits, completing confirmation sampling activities, developing bid documentation, coordinating and overseeing site remediation activities, and/or completing the site remediation activities.
6. Outline: The proposal should include a clear outline of how the firm would help CFAIA in
preparing a successful grant application and meeting the requirements of the EPA Brownfield Clean-up Grant, should CFAIA be awarded.
7. Public Information: Information supplied by the Consultant to CFAIA shall become public unless it falls within an exception, such as security information, trade secret information, or labor relations information. If the Consultant believes any information is not public the vendor shall take reasonable steps to identify for CFAIA what data, if any, it believes falls within the exceptions. If the proposal data is not marked as in such a way as to identify non-public data, CFAIA will treat the information as public and release it upon request In addition, CFAIA reserves the right to make the final determination of whether data identified by the proposer as not public falls within the exceptions with the statute.
8. Equal Opportunity: The Consultant agrees to comply with all federal, state and local laws, resolutions, ordinances, rules, regulations, and executive orders pertaining to unlawful discrimination on the account of race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex and gender, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, sexual preference, disability or age. When required by law or requested by CFAIA, the Consultant shall furnish a written affirmative action plan.
9. Other Brownfield Related Duties: Other duties that may be required for a successful program but that have not been anticipated in this call for RFQ.
III. TYPE OF CONTRACT
It is anticipated that a continuing contract (master service agreement) will define the terms and conditions agreed upon by CFAIA and the Consultant and outline all tasks to be carried out under the Clean-up Grant. Separate task assignment contracts will authorize specific work tasks to be performed by a specific Consultant. No task assignment contracts will be issued until after a continuing contract has been executed between CFAIA and the Consultant. The Consultant will not be authorized to perform any work or be entitled to any compensation unless CFAIA has issued and the Consultant and CFAIA have signed a specific task assignment contract indicating the work to be performed, term of the assignment and the compensation to be paid (Task Assignment).
The method of payment for Task Assignments may be any agreed upon combination of fee schedule, fixed price and/or cost-plus-fixed-fee as specified in each specific Task Assignment. However, CFAIA reserves the right to award the Task Assignment type most advantageous to CFAIA, price and other factors considered. The selected Consultant(s) is/are not authorized to perform any services, which exceed the authorized funding amount specified in a Task Assignment without prior approval.
A copy of the proposed continuing contract (master service agreement) containing requirements, terms and conditions will be provided to the Consultant at the time of contract negotiation. CFAIA also reserves the right to revise any proposed contract in connection with negotiations with specific Consultants and to revise any executed contract (as allowed by the contract terms & conditions) with any Consultant at any time to include additional terms and conditions as may be required by the EPA.
CFAIA expects to execute the contract as soon as possible after the deadline date for submitter of proposals set forth below. In the event that the first RFQ selection ranked firm and CFAIA cannot reach a mutual agreement on cost; CFAIA may undertake negotiations with the next highest scoring submitter. Additionally, CFAIA reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to completely terminate all negotiations in regard to CFAIA Brownfield Program.
IV. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS/RESPONSE FORMAT AND EVALUATION CRITERIA
1. Minimum Qualifications
To be considered for award of this contract the prime Consultant must have the following minimum qualifications:
- Registered to do business in the State of Alabama including all team member firms and subcontractors.
- At least five (5) years of experience working on EPA Brownfields Projects at hazardous and petroleum sites; including experience with organizing community involvement, conducting Phase I/Phase II ESAs, preparing QAPPs, Work Plans, and HASPS, facilitating community involvement, and preparing ABCAs and Remedial/Corrective Action Plans and Clean-up activities.
- Personnel with at least five (5) years of experience, working in, or with city, state, or local governments, addressing economic redevelopment issues.
- At least five (5) years of environmental consulting experience working in the State of Alabama.
- Must have at least one Alabama registered Professional Engineer and Professional Geologist on staff.
- Must provide proof of current insurance coverage. CFAIA reserves the right to request additional insurance coverage or terms during the contract negotiation period.
Response Format and Evaluation Criteria
An RFQ evaluation committee comprised of CFAIA staff will evaluate and rank all proposals submitted. CFAIA will select a consultant based on firm capabilities, past project experience, key staff assigned to the project, knowledge of the area, knowledge of the objectives and goals of the current redevelopment and revitalization plans in CFAIA, technical approach, and experience in managing EPA Brownfields Clean-up Projects. Firms shall be evaluated and points assigned based on the following criteria:
- Company background and general statement of environmental capabilities. Include legal name, years in business, number of offices and employees, and general information on services offered. (10 points)
- Qualifications to provide services related to providing EPA brownfield technical and program management assistance. (20 points)
- Qualifications of your staff and key personnel who will be performing the work. Include project organization chart and resumes of at least five of your key personnel proposed for the project. Identify any sub consultants or subcontractors anticipated to be utilized to complete the requested scope of work. (20 points)
- Examples of EPA Brownfield Assessment projects completed. Include five or more project examples. (20 points)
- Project approach including schedule and budget control to give CFAIA an idea on how your firm would approach the requested tasks. (10 points)
- Location of the firm. (10 points)
- Availability of staff to perform services described within RFQ. (10 points)
Total Maximum Possible Score: 100 points
The submitter must not exceed 50 one-sided pages or 25 double-sided pages, including resumes, charts, and figures. Font must not be less than single-spaced 12 point. The submitter should address the evaluation criteria listed above in the order provided. A cover letter should be attached that presents your company name, address, contact person, title, e-mail address, telephone and fax numbers.
CFAIA reserves the right to reject any and all responses. Firms not selected will be notified in writing by CFAIA.
VI. SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS AND DEADLINE
Responses to this RFQ should be identified on cover as “CFAIA 2023 Professional Environmental Services RFQ” and received by 12:00 pm on October 3, 2022. Qualifications received after this date and time will not be considered. Questions should be submitted to: craigairport@bellsouth.net or
(334) 874-7419.
Delivery service or drop-off location:
Craig Field Airport & Industrial Authority Attn: James Corrigan
Building #48 Fifth Street
Selma, AL 36701
By mail:
Craig Field Airport & Industrial Authority Attn: James Corrigan
P. O. Box 1421
Selma, Al 36702
Selma Sun
Sept. 29, Oct. 6, Oct 13, 2022
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF §
THE ESTATE OF §
DONNELL DE’ACHAVIOUS BOWIE, §
DECEASED: § CASE NO. PC2022-188
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE
Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of September, 2022, by the Honorable Jimmy Nunn, Probate Judge of said County and in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Tisha Bowie, Personal Representative of the Estate of DONNELL DE’ACHAVIOUS BOWIE, Deceased.
Attorney of Record
Frank Truncali
445 Dexter Avenue
Suite 4050
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 557-7017
Selma Sun
October 6, Oct 13, Oct 20, 2022
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF §
THE ESTATE OF §
KADEEJIA RAJEEN LEE, §
DECEASED: §
CASE NO. PC2022-187
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE
Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of September, 2022, by the Honorable Jimmy Nunn, Probate Judge of said County and in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Margaret Lee, Personal Representative of the Estate of KADEEJIA RAJEEN LEE, Deceased.
Attorney of Record
Frank Truncali
445 Dexter Avenue
Suite 4050
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 557-7017
JIMMY NUNN
PROBATE JUDGE
DALLAS COUNTY
Selma Sun
October 6, Oct 13, Oct 20, 2022
BID ADVERTISEMENT
Dallas County Commission
Project Number: CDBG CV-NC-20-017
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Dallas County Commission, will receive bids in the Commission’s Courtroom located at 102 Church Street, Selma, AL 36701 on Friday October 28, 2022 at 10:00 A.M., for the Purchase of Approximately 5 ICU Ventilator (Respiratory Ventilator) to be provided to Vaughn Regional Medical Center for the Dallas County Commission. Bids received after the deadline will not be considered.
The full Invitation to bid documents will be posted on the Dallas County Commission’s website or a copy may be obtained by e-mailing: bharrell@dallascounty-al.org.
The Dallas County Commission reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.
Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246. The Dallas County Commission is an equal opportunity employer and encourages the participation of women and minority-owned business and Section 3 qualified contractors in all project procurements.
No bidder may withdraw its bid within thirty (30) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Jimmy Nunn, Chairman,
Dallas County Commission
Selma Sun
October 6, Oct 13, Oct 20, 2022
INVITATION FOR BIDS 00020-1 SECTION 00020 INVITATION FOR BIDS
The Dallas County Commission will receive bids for Renovations to the Dallas County Administration Building until 2:00 p.m., (Central Time) on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Dallas County Administration Building, 101 Church Street, Selma, Alabama 36701 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The project consists of furnishing all plant, labor, materials, equipment and all services and performing and coordinating all operations for Dallas County Administration Building and Chamber of Commerce Roofs. The work includes reroofing and roofing repairs and work incidental thereunto. Contract documents, including drawings and technical specifications, are on file at the office of the Dallas County Commission, 102 Church Street, Selma, Alabama 35701 and The Architectural Office of William J. Peek, 908 S. Hull Street, Suite 210, Montgomery, Alabama 36104. Copies of contract documents may be obtained depositing $200.00 with The Architectural Office of William J. Peek for each set of documents so obtained or via Dropbox. Deposit will be refunded if the drawings and specifications are returned in good condition within ten days after bid opening. Plans and specifications will be issued only to qualified contractors licensed by the State Licensing Board of General Contractors of Alabama as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975 as amended. Only bids of such contractors who are duly licensed prior to date of this advertisement will be considered. Bidders are requested to inspect the property and the buildings themselves, as well as operations and conditions that may be affected. A certified check or bank draft, payable to the order of the Dallas County Commission or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety company in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid shall be submitted with each bid. Acceptable Surety Companies are listed in the current issue of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Circular 570. Contractors are reminded that in accordance with State Law, Alabama General Contractor’s licensing number shall be displayed on the sealed envelope in which the bid is delivered or the bid will not be accepted. Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. The Dallas County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. Bids may be held by the Dallas County Commission for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days from the date of opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing them and investigating the qualifications of the bidders, prior to awarding the contract. Jimmy Nunn, Judge of Probate Chairman, Dallas County Commission
Selma Sun Oct. 13, Oct 20, 2022
In accordance of Alabama Law, notice is hereby given that 1st Choice Storage LLC in Selma, AL will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, or dispose of, personal property belonging to the tenants listed below. The sale shall be held at 1st Choice Storage LLC, 1215 3002 Citizens Parkway Selma, AL 36701 on November 4, 2022 commencing at approximately 9:30am.
Brittany Snow 2004 Fox Hollow Ave Apt B. Selma, AL 36703. Keyoshia Steele 2105 Fox Hollow Ave Apt A. Selma, AL 36703 (334)407-8824. Tamara Guthrie 352 Arrowhead Rd AL 36703 (334)419-1150. Ckeyah Harris 1211 Cedar Dr. Selma, AL 36701 (334)431-9737. Megan Wright 516 Miller St Apt B. Selma, AL 36701(334)296-1623. Lucille Jones 2109 Dienville St Selma, AL 36701 (334)553-7334. Alejandro Fain 96 Rangedale Annex b Selma, AL 36703 (334)202-0616. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale.
Selma Sun Oct. 13, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.