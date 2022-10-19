IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA

 

IN THE MATTER OF                                             §

THE ESTATE OF                                                    §

DONNELL DE’ACHAVIOUS BOWIE,                     §

DECEASED:                                                            §             CASE NO. PC2022-188

 

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE

 

            Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of September2022, by the Honorable Jimmy Nunn, Probate Judge of said County and in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

            Tisha Bowie, Personal Representative of the Estate of DONNELL DE’ACHAVIOUS BOWIE, Deceased.

Attorney of Record

Frank Truncali

445 Dexter Avenue

Suite 4050

Montgomery, AL 36104

(334) 557-7017

 

Selma Sun
October 6, Oct 13, Oct 20, 2022

 

 

 

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA

 

IN THE MATTER OF                                             §

THE ESTATE OF                                                    §

KADEEJIA RAJEEN LEE,                                         §

DECEASED:                                                            §             CASE NO. PC2022-187

 

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE

 

            Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of September2022, by the Honorable Jimmy Nunn, Probate Judge of said County and in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

            Margaret Lee, Personal Representative of the Estate of KADEEJIA RAJEEN LEE, Deceased.

Attorney of Record

Frank Truncali

445 Dexter Avenue

Suite 4050

Montgomery, AL 36104

(334) 557-7017

JIMMY NUNN

PROBATE JUDGE

DALLAS COUNTY

Selma Sun

October 6, Oct 13, Oct 20, 2022

 

 

BID ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas County Commission

Project Number: CDBG CV-NC-20-017

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Dallas County Commission, will receive bids in the Commission’s Courtroom located at 102 Church Street, Selma, AL 36701 on Friday October 28,  2022 at 10:00 A.M., for the Purchase of Approximately 5 ICU Ventilator (Respiratory Ventilator) to be provided to Vaughn Regional Medical Center for the Dallas County Commission. Bids received after the deadline will not be considered. 

The full Invitation to bid documents will be posted on the Dallas County Commission’s website or a copy may be obtained by e-mailing: bharrell@dallascounty-al.org.  

 

The Dallas County Commission reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246. The Dallas County Commission is an equal opportunity employer and encourages the participation of women and minority-owned business and Section 3 qualified contractors in all project procurements.

No bidder may withdraw its bid within thirty (30) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

Jimmy Nunn, Chairman, 

Dallas County Commission

 

Selma Sun

October 6, Oct 13, Oct 20, 2022

 

INVITATION FOR BIDS 00020-1 SECTION 00020 INVITATION FOR BIDS 

The Dallas County Commission will receive bids for Renovations to the Dallas County Administration Building until 2:00 p.m., (Central Time) on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Dallas County Administration Building, 101 Church Street, Selma, Alabama 36701 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The project consists of furnishing all plant, labor, materials, equipment and all services and performing and coordinating all operations for Dallas County Administration Building and Chamber of Commerce Roofs. The work includes reroofing and roofing repairs and work incidental thereunto. Contract documents, including drawings and technical specifications, are on file at the office of the Dallas County Commission, 102 Church Street, Selma, Alabama 35701 and The Architectural Office of William J. Peek, 908 S. Hull Street, Suite 210, Montgomery, Alabama 36104. Copies of contract documents may be obtained depositing $200.00 with The Architectural Office of William J. Peek for each set of documents so obtained or via Dropbox. Deposit will be refunded if the drawings and specifications are returned in good condition within ten days after bid opening. Plans and specifications will be issued only to qualified contractors licensed by the State Licensing Board of General Contractors of Alabama as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975 as amended. Only bids of such contractors who are duly licensed prior to date of this advertisement will be considered. Bidders are requested to inspect the property and the buildings themselves, as well as operations and conditions that may be affected. A certified check or bank draft, payable to the order of the Dallas County Commission or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety company in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid shall be submitted with each bid. Acceptable Surety Companies are listed in the current issue of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Circular 570. Contractors are reminded that in accordance with State Law, Alabama General Contractor’s licensing number shall be displayed on the sealed envelope in which the bid is delivered or the bid will not be accepted. Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. The Dallas County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. Bids may be held by the Dallas County Commission for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days from the date of opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing them and investigating the qualifications of the bidders, prior to awarding the contract. Jimmy Nunn, Judge of Probate Chairman, Dallas County Commission

Selma Sun                                                                                                                                                                      Oct. 13, Oct. 20, 2022

 

 

 

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

                  Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Debra Knight, a single person, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Worldwide Mortgage Company, its successors and assigns, on May 2, 2006, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, on May 26, 2006 at Book 1345, at Page 207. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Wampus Mortgage Loan Trust, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Dallas County Courthouse, in Selma, Alabama, on December 13, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 50, according to the map or survey of Washington Place, Plat II, as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 117, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama. .

More commonly known as: 575 Ceola Miller Avenue, Selma, AL 36701

                  This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.  Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.  Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. 

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Wampus Mortgage Loan Trust (“Transferee”) 

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Selma Sun

Oct. 6, Oct. 13 & Oct. 20, 2022 

State of Alabama                                                                              Probate Court

 

County of Dallas

 

 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF Ruby Lee Turner, Deceased.

Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent 

having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of October, 2022 by Jimmy L.

Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons 

having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, 

in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be 

forever barred.

 

Katrina Williams

Personal Representative 

Gerald C. Brooks, Esq. 

SERIOUS INJURY LAW GROUP, P.C.

Attorney for Personal Representative

9617 Parkway East

Birmingham, AL 35215

Phn: (205) 206-7070

 

Selma Sun
Oct. 20, Oct. 27 & Nov. 3, 2022

 

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF DALLAS

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Willie Lee Craig Single  to Jim Walter Homes, Inc. dated June 5, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on June 27, 2007, in Book 1377, Page 638 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of NRZ Inventory Trust by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1637, Page 186 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of NRZ Inventory Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Dallas County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 15th day of November, 2022 the following property, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at a rebar at the northeast corner of a tract of land described in Deed Book 586 at Page 119 in the Probate office of Dallas County, Alabama; thence run a southerly direction along the west right-of-way of Green Street for 72.49 feet to an iron pin; thence turn an interior angle of 90 deg 11' and run for 150.09 feet to an iron pipe; thence turn an interior angle of 89 deg 55' and run for 72.30 feet to an iron pipe; thence turn an interior angle of 90 deg 09' and run for 150.21 feet to the Point of Beginning, Said described property contains 0.25 acres, more or less, has an interior closing angle of 89 deg 45', and is a portion of Lot 6 of Block 1 according to the map of Robbins Addition to Selma, Alabama, recorded in Map Book 1 at Page 102 in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1801 Green St, Selma, AL 36703.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned.  The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF NRZ INVENTORY TRUST

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9263620

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Selma Sun

Oct. 20, Oct. 27 & Nov. 3, 2022

 

 

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF DALLAS

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lonnie J Winget , A Single Man,  to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated October 10, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on October 15, 2019, in Book 1592, Page 430 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1647, Page 140 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Dallas County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 29th day of November, 2022 the following property, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 of Block B, according to a map of King Subdivision No. 7 Plat No. 2, recorded in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, in Map Book 5, at Page 246.

Said property is commonly known as 289 County Road 883, Selma, AL 36703.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned.  The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03775AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Selma Sun

Oct. 20, Oct. 27 & Nov. 3, 2022

