MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kelvin J. Jackson, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., on August 4, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1325 Page 440; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on September 21, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 22, of Block 14, according to the map of the West End Land Company Addition to Selma, which is recorded in Map Book One, on Page 93, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the East side of Young Street 300 feet North of the Northeast intersection of Young Street and Parkman Avenue; thence northwardly along the East margin of Young Street, 50 feet; thence at right angles eastwardly and parallel with Parkman Avenue 101 feet and 5 inches to an alley; thence southwardly along said alley and parallel with Young Street, 50 feet; thence at right angles westwardly and parallel with Parkman Avenue 101 feet and 5 inches to the East margin of Young Street, the Point of Beginning; said property being known as No. 418 Young Street, in Selma, Dallas County, Alabama; subject to any existing sanitary sewer easements of the City of Selma under the provisions of a certain sewer agreement executed by the West End Land Company to the City of Selma, dated November 17, 1921. . Property street address for informational purposes: 418 Young St , Selma, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering, Inc., Contractor, has completed the contract for Bathroom Renovation and Remodeling – Masonry Shop for George C. Wallace Community College Selma, Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Goodwyn Mills and Cawood, 2660 EastChase Lane, Suite 200, Montgomery, AL 36117.
Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering, Inc.
1105 Singleton Drive
Selma, AL 36701
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The Dallas County Commission will hold a public hearing on September 12, 2022 at the Dallas County Commission Chambers, at 102 Church Street, Selma, AL 36702 to discuss the adoption of a Wrecker Rotation Policy to be implemented by the Dallas County E-911 Board for dispatching wreckers as requested by the Sheriff of Dallas County and the officers of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department with the goal of equitably rotating calls to licensed wrecker service companies and providers who meet the standards and requirements set out in the proposed wrecker rotation policy.
The County is interested in obtaining all the citizens’ input on the proposed policy. For more information, or if you require special accommodations at the hearing , contact Barbara Harrell, County Administrator at (334) 874-2560.
Jimmy L. Nunn
Chairman, Dallas County Commission
State of Alabama
Probate Court
County of Dallas
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF DEBORAH ANN LAW, Deceased. Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to THERESIA OLIVIA LAURENN, the undersigned on the 22nd day of August, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Charles H. Sims, III
Attorney At Law P.O. Box 1432
Selma, AL 36702
State of Alabama
Probate Court
County of Dallas
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE OF JOHN DOUGLAS LAW, JR., Deceased. Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to THERESIA OLIVIA LAURENN, the undersigned on the 22nd day of August, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Charles H. Sims, III
Attorney At Law P.O. Box 1432
Selma, AL 36702
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF Alabama
COUNTY OF DALLAS
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Willie Lee Craig Single to Jim Walter Homes, Inc. dated June 5, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on June 27, 2007, in Book 1377, Page 638 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of NRZ Inventory Trust by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1637, Page 186 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of NRZ Inventory Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Dallas County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of April, 2022 the following property, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
Beginning at a rebar at the northeast corner of a tract of land described in Deed Book 586 at Page 119 in the Probate office of Dallas County, Alabama; thence run a southerly direction along the west right-of-way of Green Street for 72.49 feet to an iron pin; thence turn an interior angle of 90 deg 11' and run for 150.09 feet to an iron pipe; thence turn an interior angle of 89 deg 55' and run for 72.30 feet to an iron pipe; thence turn an interior angle of 90 deg 09' and run for 150.21 feet to the Point of Beginning, Said described property contains 0.25 acres, more or less, has an interior closing angle of 89 deg 45', and is a portion of Lot 6 of Block 1 according to the map of Robbins Addition to Selma, Alabama, recorded in Map Book 1 at Page 102 in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama.
Said property is commonly known as 1801 Green St, Selma, AL 36703.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF NRZ INVENTORY TRUST
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(800) 275-7171
File No. 9263620
DALLAS COUNTY
TAX LIEN AUCTION
SALE OF TAX LIENS FOR COLLECTING DELINQUENT PROPERTY TAX
As the Tax Collector for Dallas County, please accept this notice as a declaration of my intentions to conduct a Tax Lien Auction and Sale for the collection of delinquent taxes for the year 2022-2023 forward. Title 40-10-180 (c) Code of Alabama requires that this notice be advertised once a week for three consecutive weeks prior to October 1, 2022, in a newspaper with general circulation of said county, or the tax collecting official’s website.
The format of the sale has officially changed to Tax Lien Auction and Sale effective with the 2022 tax collection year. A Tax Lien Auction will be held in May 2023.
Tanika Wagner-Neely
Tax Collector
Dallas County
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below toenforce a lien imposed on said property under The Self-Service Storage Act. The undersigned will be sold at public sale bycompetitive bidding Monday, September 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageAuctions.com andpurchase for CASH at the facility. $100 CASH CLEANING DEPOSIT. Unit must be cleaned out within 48 hours. NOdumpster is used on property. Said property is Selma Self Storage, 1112 Singleton Drive.
Dana Epperson Unit 283, 263 County Rd. 275 Valley Grande, Al 36701. Earnestine Mitchell Unit 105, 1018 N Weaver St.Selma, Al 36703. Ezell Lewis Unit 678, 135 Satterfield St. Selma, Al 36701. Latonia Mitchell Unit 341, 3208 Water Ave.Selma, Al 36703. Renae Perkins Unit 071, 140 County Rd. 67 Selma, Al 36701. Savannah Tower Unit 011, 292 CountyRd. 816 Orrville, Al 36767. Trina Brown Unit 745, 123 College Dr. Selma, Al 36703. Regenia Bennett Unit 543, 483County Rd 366 Orrville, Al 36767. Shirley Burks Unit 720, 1614 Lapsley St. Selma, Al 36701.
