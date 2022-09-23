Today I want to share a word of caution about sugar substitutes: We are consuming record amounts of sugar substitutes, yet rates of obesity continue to mount.
There is little to no evidence that sugar substitutes help us with weight control over time. In fact, a growing body of literature points to the contrary.
A slew of studies have linked regular use of sugar substitutes with weight gain over the long haul, especially in the belly.
In one study, there was a 500% increase in belly fat over a decade in those who consumed noncaloric beverages like diet soda that contain sugar substitutes.
As I look around, I am amazed at how often I see people guzzling these beverages. I consider them to be a science experiment in a can. (In fact, I say ditch sugary beverages altogether.)
Scientists have conducted many studies showing how these fake, noncaloric sweeteners may lead to weight gain, and they have uncovered as many potential mechanisms, from increasing our desire for sweets to revving up the activity of fat-storage genes.
The point is: Do not rely on sugar substitutes to help you with weight control or weight loss.
At a minimum, they exploit your taste buds’ firmly entrenched love for sweet tastes, setting the bar way up in the stratosphere for what is perceived as sweet.
Even more alarming, there have been several recent studies showing that use of sugar substitutes quickly interferes with a healthy gut microbiome, fostering the growth of bad gut bacteria linked to:
Weight gain.
Type 2 diabetes.
Inflammation.
Bottom line: Stay away from sugar substitutes.
Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness. Alabama NewsCenter publishes advice from Dr. Ann.
