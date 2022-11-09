Cooler temperatures and soup go together like peas and carrots. Live Well Alabama’s Classic Cabbage Soup is the perfect recipe to keep the family warm as the colder fall nights approach.
“Cabbage is an underrated vegetable that can go a long way. It’s usually one of the more affordable vegetables, and 1 cup of chopped cabbage is only 22 calories.”
—Sofia Sanchez, Extension Specialist and Registered Dietitian with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System at Auburn University.
Ingredients
- ½ onion, chopped
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 6 cups cabbage, chopped
- One carrot, shredded
- One can diced tomatoes, 14 ounces
- One bay leaf
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley
- Salt and pepper to taste
Pro Tips
Make this soup stretch further by adding your favorite cooked pasta, rice, potatoes or meat. Also, did you know that green cabbage is high in vitamin C? This nutrient-rich soup will help you stay warm and well!
Directions
- In a large pot, cook the onion in olive oil over medium heat until tender, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Add cabbage to the pot and cook until it starts to soften, about 8 minutes.
- Add all of the other ingredients to the pot and bring to boil. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer uncovered for 15 minutes or until the cabbage is tender.
- Salt and pepper to taste. Remove the bay leaf before serving.
