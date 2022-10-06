Who doesn’t love a good dip to complement the main dish? Live Well Alabama’s Lemon and Salmon Dip is perfect for dipping bell peppers, carrot sticks or celery. The recipe makes an excellent game day snack or appetizer for a dinner party.
“Salmon is a great protein to incorporate into a healthy diet since it’s one of the foods with the highest amount of omega-3 fats. Omega-3s are an essential fatty acids that are linked to positive brain development in babies and heart disease prevention among adults. It’s recommended adults 18 years and older obtain 1.1 to 1.6 grams of omega-3s daily. One 3-ounce serving of salmon can have up to 1.25 grams,” said Sofia Sanchez, Alabama Extension Specialist and Registered Dietitian.
Ingredients
- One can pink salmon, 7 ounces, drained and deboned
- ¼ cup low-fat sour cream
- ½ cup celery, finely chopped
- ¼ cup green onions, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
- ½ teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/8 teaspoon paprika
Pro Tips
If salmon isn’t available, use canned tuna or chicken. Don’t forget the zest! Zest is grated lemon peel that adds tons of flavor. Before juicing, lightly rub a whole lemon against a cheese grater with smaller holes if you don’t have a zester.
Directions
- Combine all ingredients except paprika in a small bowl. Mix well.
- Sprinkle paprika evenly on top.
- Cover and refrigerate. Serve chilled with assorted raw vegetables for dipping.
Dustin Duncan writes for the Alabama Cooperative Extension.
