Step inside the Live Well Kitchen for a simple salad recipe that can be used as a side dish or as a main dish. Live Well Alabama’s Mediterranean Salad is full of vegetables and delicious dressing for a light but satisfying course.
“This is one of my favorite recipes to make ahead for the week. It gets better as the flavors meld together in the refrigerator! It’s versatile too. I like to make it with quinoa for even more fiber and protein, and mint for added freshness,” Katie Funderburk, Alabama SNAP-Ed Coordinator said.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups dry brown rice
- ¼ cup olive oil
- One lemon, juiced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup olives, pitted and halved
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup olives, pitted and halved
- 1 cup chickpeas, drained
- ½ red onion, diced
- 3 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
Pro Tips
If using bottled lemon juice, start with two tablespoons and add more if desired.
Directions
- Cook rice according to package instructions and let cool.
- Mix olive oil, lemon juice and garlic in a bowl.
- Mix the cooled brown rice and all other ingredients in another bowl.
- Stir in olive oil mixture.
- Refrigerate for at least one hour before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.