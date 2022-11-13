Experience a visit to a historic Selma mansion while shopping for Christmas gifts at Sturdivant Hall’s 11th Annual Artisan Fair fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 19.
“The Artisan Fair has a wonderful assortment of unique gifts to begin your shopping for the holidays,” said Mary Margaret Mims, director of the Sturdivant Hall Museum located at 713 Mabry St. “It is such a wonderful experience to shop these vendors in a historical mansion. Each vendor has great success with this event.”
Items include art pieces, handmade jewelry, sweet treats, wooden boxes, hand-painted ornaments and glassware, featherwood boards, handmade lotions, and soaps, according to Mims.
She said the Sturdivant Hall Gift Shop will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Tally Ho Food Truck will be available for lunch.
The Artisan Fair leads up to the Christmas Open House, which will be held Dec. 9 and 10. Sponsors decorate each room of the downstairs for the open house, Mims said.
Sturdivant Hall is one of the finest examples of Greek Revival neo-classic architecture in the Southeast. The 10-room, 6,000-squre-foot mansion was built in 1852-1856 as a townhouse for Col. Edward Watts. Artisans from Italy did the plaster and marble work throughout the home. The marble was imported from Italy.
Money raised from any event held by Sturdivant Hall Museum goes towards to the upkeep of the building and grounds.
The property is maintained by the City of Selma, Dallas County and the Sturdivant Museum Association.
