Adding a little more crunch to broccoli and cauliflower could be the missing ingredient for getting little ones to give these vegetables a try. Live Well Alabama’s Tree Dunkers recipe lets children get involved in the meal-making experience. Also, as the name suggests, this recipe is fun to dip.
“Sometimes the key to getting your child to like a vegetable is just as simple as serving it in a new way. Adding flavors to make it similar to a familiar food like pizza can help kids who are apprehensive to try new foods, said Katie Funderburk, Alabama SNAP-Ed Coordinator.
Ingredients
- Cooking Spray
- 4 cups broccoli and/or cauliflower florets
- Two egg whites, beaten lightly
- 1 tablespoon low-fat milk
- 2/3 cup breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese, grated
- Pizza sauce
Pro Tips
Let the little ones shake the bag after adding all the ingredients. Helping in the kitchen can make children want to try new foods. Also, try adding Italian seasoning to breadcrumbs for more pizza flavor before coating veggies.
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 °F. Spray a baking pan with cooking spray.
- Add vegetables, egg whites and milk in a large plastic bag. Shake to coat. Add breadcrumbs and cheese to bag. Shake to coat.
- Place vegetables on baking pan.
- Bake for 20 minutes, stirring after 10 minutes.
- Serve with warm pizza sauce for dipping.
Want to learn more? Step-by-step instructions for the Tree Dunkers recipe and an instructional video are available at LiveWellAlabama.com.
