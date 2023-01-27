Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement from his office says his symptoms are mild, and he will remain home over the next few days to rest.
“Anyone that has been in close proximity to him over the last few days should get tested if you are experiencing any symptoms,” the statement says.
Because the mayor is being held to a $5,000 spending cap, he needs to meet with the city council get any expenditure over that amount approved. “All scheduled meetings and appointments will be rescheduled or moved to a virtual option” while Perkins recovers from COVID, the statement says.
The mayor’s COVID diagnosis “is a huge reminder for all of us to be vigilant by our wearing masks, following recommended safety precautions and socially distancing to help protect our loved ones, co-workers, and community,” according to the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.