Morgan Academy defeated Autauga Academy at home 40-30 Friday, Nov. 4 in the first round of the AISA Class AAA playoffs and will travel to face Glenwood School next Friday in round two.
We will update this story as more information comes available.
Morgan Academy defeated Autauga Academy at home 40-30 Friday, Nov. 4 in the first round of the AISA Class AAA playoffs and will travel to face Glenwood School next Friday in round two.
We will update this story as more information comes available.
Selma Sun Staff
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Subscribe to our print or digital edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.