Rural Health Medical Program Inc. celebrated its 45th anniversary with a Western-themed cabaret in Demopolis Oct. 26.
RHMPI operates clinics in Selma, Demopolis, Marion, Monroeville, Pine Apple, Thomaston, Thomasville, Uniontown and Camden.
RHMPI recognized employees for their anniversaries at the event. Celebrating five years of service were Richard Chandler, Dr. Jeffery Ford, Latoya Freeman, Dr. Letevia Herlong, Dr. Demetric Childs-Hicks, Dr. John Holland, Lashawnda James, Shreka Johns, Ashantey Johnson, Anetrial King, Deven Langhorne, Lakimbrell Marshall, TaShunta Moore, Sametra Morton, Dr. Meneka Johnson Nichoslon, Christy Parker, Keshee Dozier-Smith, Dr. Erma Knight Wilson and Marlo Wolff.
Carmalita Shaw, Dr. Jamil Ahktar, Renee’ Harris, Barbara Posey and Alice Robinson celebrated 10 years. Darnessa Williams marked 15 years. Clara Cook, Charles Curtis, Deborah Mitchell and Tracy Shepard were recognized for 20 years of service, and Veronica Abney was recognized for 25 years. Dr. Edgar Brown was honored for 35 years.
