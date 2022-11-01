The City of Selma's Monster March 2022 featured 10,000 ghouls and goblins, princesses and superheroes getting candy in downtown Selma on Monday, which was Halloween day this year.
Dallas County Commissioner Vivian Rogers says it was likely the largest one yet.
The Monster March started at City Hall and the Selma Dallas Public Library where families gathered for food and music. Then they all marched down Broad Street where all kids, regardless of age, were treated to candy from many of the merchants.
The Selma Sun offered music and candy next to the Dallas County Commission's table and they gave out a large selection of gifts. They gave out everything from safety glasses to stuffed dragons and every child that visited that table was all smiles.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department set up between the Selma Sun office and Queen City Market and gave out candy and Sheriff Department stickers. The kids were all smiles as they walked up and down Broad Street with bags bulging with candy and gifts.
The Selma High School Marching Band entertained the crowd with a number of tunes as they marched down Broad Street to Water Avenue. They stopped for a performance in front of the Selma Sun Office and Queen City Market then proceeded down the street.
When they got close to Water Avenue they turned around and marched back up Broad Street stopping a second time in the same place for another routine. When the Monster March was over, Dallas County Commission President and Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn and Commissioners Rogers and Curtis Williams thanked and congratulated the City of Selma for such a great event.
“It looked like there was at least 10,000 kids here,” Rogers said. “We gave away all of our merchandise. Thanks to Walmart for donating so much stuff. The kids thought it was Christmas at Halloween.”
Williams said, “I’m excited and delighted to be here today, but I didn’t know so many children lived in Selma. I thank God for the great turn out.”
Nunn said it was all about giving back to the community.
"This is a good example of what Selma is all about, coming together as a community," he said. "There was no arguing, no fussing and no fighting. Everybody just had a good time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.