There are 1,000 residents without power in Selma as of 10 a.m. last night, said an update from Alabama Power Company (APC).
"While work is ongoing to restore service to customers, some homes and businesses may be too badly damaged to receive power," said a message to media from APC.
APC's message added that more than 1,000 personnel are working to bring power back to the remaining residents.
