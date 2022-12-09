A $1,000 reward is being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers for information on a hit and run in Montgomery that resulted in the death of a man.
According to CrimeStoppers the incident occurred on Oct. 31 when police responded to a call about a traffic accident at the E. South Boulevard area near Norman Bridge Road.
Police discovered the victim, Don Paul Williams, who died of his injuries.
The suspect is said to have been driving an unknown white vehicle, which left the scene before police responded. No other details have been released.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2651 or the MPD's Investigations Department at 334-625-2831 or 334-625-2843.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.