Owen Rouse is only 10 years old, but he’s already an award-winning outdoorsman.
The blossoming farmer and cowboy who is a fifth grader at Meadowview Christian School has won awards for catching giant turkeys, impressive deer, the largest alligator in his zone this season and a trophy fish during his excursions around Dallas County that earned him the title of Cougar Oil’s Dallas County Outdoor Sportsman of the Year.
Cougar Oil’s Rex Jones said he gave Owen the award because of his big accomplishments in only one year.
