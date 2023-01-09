A Selma seventh grader with a big heart and a big idea helped make Christmas brighter for some less fortunate kids.
Twelve-year-old Aydan “Rudy” Evans, son of Antonio and Marquita Thomas, hosted Rudy’s Second Annual Toy Drive at his father’s car wash on Franklin Street just before Christmas. He and his family reached out to the community to collect toys and cash all year, taking in lots of gifts and enough money that he was able to buy lots of bikes and scooters to add to the toy drive. His big sister even held a cupcake raffle where she gave 50% of the donations to his drive.
“This will get bigger and better each year,” Rudy’s mom said. “Rudy has always been taught to help others in need. This toy drive did him good.”
The toy drive started in 2021 when Rudy heard about the Angel Tree Christmas gift drive and decided he’d do his own toy drive. He wrote a letter introducing the drive, which his mother placed on social media.
Rudy said, “I have everything I want, so I want to give to kids who don’t have enough. I’m happy because I know my granddaddy is proud of me.”
Rudy is the grandson of Earl “Butch” Travis of Selma’s famous Lannie’s BBQ, who recently passed away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.