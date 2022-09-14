The 17th Annual Butler Fest is slated to take place on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.
The event will feature "back yard barbeque competition" with chicken and ribs, pork butt, sauces and desserts.
On Friday there will be a parade and more than 75 food, arts and craft vendors around Courthouse Square. Saturday will begin with a 5K run, 2 mile walk, and Kid's Fun Run.
Winners of the competition will be announced on Saturday afternoon.
For more information, call Butler City Hall at 205-459-3795.
