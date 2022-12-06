A $2,000 reward is being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect in a double homicide that occurred over the weekend.
According to CrimeStoppers the incident took place on Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Riverwalk area on the 200 block of 14th Street in Phenix City.
Two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds were discovered by authorities. Both succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead.
The victims have been identified as Darrelyn Harris, 40, and John Burkus, 31.
Camera footage captured a person of interest in the area and police are now asking the public's help in identifying him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2800.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
