A $2,500 reward is being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers for information on a Lowndes County murder.
The White Hall Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Markeazz Umbray Holcombe, aka Bray, 23.
According to CrimeStoppers, the murder took place on Jan. 18 in 2021. Holcombe was found inside of a white Honda in a ditch on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive in White Hall.
The vehicle was a 2012 White Honda Accord Crosstour that belonged to his mother.
Additionally, authorities are searching for an individual identified as Javious Thomas, 25, who is wanted for questioning only for the case.
A picture of him can be seen here.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
