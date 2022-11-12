Selma police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman.
According to Alabama News Network, the victim has been identified as Alvineisha Carter. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Thursday night at the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue.
No suspects have been arrested as police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Selma Police Department at 334-874-2125 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
