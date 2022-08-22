The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced that hunting and fishing licenses for the 2022-2023 season are available for purchase.
Licenses will be valid from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31.
Click here for more information or to purchase a license. Prices can also be seen in the link.
