Selma City Schools, Selma Chapter of The Links Rural Health Medical Program Inc. and Aletheia House will present the 2022 Color Walkathon on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The school with the most participation will be recognized. To register for the event, visit this link.
The event will be held at Valley Creek Park, located at 108 Dallas Avenue in Selma.
