The Alabama Department of Public Health announces the launch of the Alabama Health Dashboard. The dashboard offers quick and easy access about Alabama's highest prioritized chronic health issues and demographic information.
The Alabama Health Dashboard is part of the department's efforts to provide Alabama citizens with up-to-date information about their health outcomes. The dashboard was developed through a collaborative process involving internal data collection and community-driven feedback.
"We are excited to develop new opportunities to distribute data to our partners and the public," reports State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. "By having data readily available, we can better communicate Alabama's health status with partners while planning health outcome improvements."
In this release, data has been collected for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. Several data sources were identified to demonstrate the health status of Alabama residents within each of the 10 health indicators. Those include behavioral risk factors, demographic, birth and death data. Tables and statewide maps detail specific areas experiencing higher rates of poor health outcomes and social vulnerability.
The Alabama Health Dashboard will update the health outcomes data on a regular basis. For additional information, visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/healthrankings/dashboard.html or contact Carlene Robinson; Bureau of Prevention, Promotion, and Support; (334) 206-5051.
